Man Claims The Voice Of God Pulled Him Back From The Void

‘There was nothing to see, feel, or know in the dark place. I lost my personality, memories, and emotions.’

A man who suffered a near-death experience (NDE), claims the emptiness of the void was threatening to extinguish him completely until he heard the “voice of God” pull him back from the brink.

When you enter the abyss which lies at the end of all things it’s usually a one-way ride, but a man simply known as Desmond H, had a get out of jail for free card courtesy of the Great God Almighty.

The Express reports that at the age of 15 Desmond nearly died and found himself in what he describes as “the dark place.”

Sharing his experiences of the afterlife with a group who record case-studies of NDEs and who is called the Near Death Research Foundation (NDERF), Desmond recalls how in 2014, he was undergoing aortic valve replacement surgery when he suffered an asthma attack on the operating table and clinically died.

Desmond said his spirit vacated his body and he remembers looking down on the surgeons operating upon him.

In a split-second, his floating consciousness was snatched from the operating theatre into “the void” which Desmond refers to as “the dark place.”

Desmond recalls “Next, I found myself in a dark place that NDERs call ‘the void.’ I call it the ‘dark place.'”

“My time in the dark place was without emotion or thoughts, yet I was sentient. There was nothing to see, feel, or know in the dark place.”

Lost at sea like a rudderless ship, Desmond thought he’d drift endlessly in this great vacuum of nothing but then a booming voice caught this attention and brought him back to himself.

Desmond explained, “All of a sudden, a very loud voice spoke to me out of nowhere. The male voice loudly and slowly said, ‘God.'”

And that was that. God didn’t feel the need to say anything further as Desmond was dragged back into the light and the world.

Mark Kolbe / Getty Images

In the wake of his NDE Desmond remained in a coma for two weeks and could not walk from more than a month, but he was alive, and the faith of the born again flooded his veins and filled his heart with joy.

Desmond said that prior to the NDE he was a “staunch anti-theist who hated the Christian God with a passion.”

Yet the brief brush with death and the gentle caress of the divine changed his disbelieving ways.

Pumped up with the glory of reinvigorated faith, Desmond said, “I believe that the naturalistic worldview is as false as it is existentially pleasing.