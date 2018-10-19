Selena Gomez ‘Still Hurting’ Over Splits With Justin Bieber And The Weeknd

The star has been recently hospitalized following an alleged meltdown.

Selena Gomez is reportedly struggling to deal with the fact that both her exes, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, are leading happy lives with their partners, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, respectively. According to Hollywood Life, the singer-actress, who has been hospitalized recently, is having a hard time dealing with the fact that her previous beaus have moved on to stable relationships.

“Selena is struggling now more than ever. She was so happy while with The Weeknd that she wasn’t missing Justin. Now that The Weeknd is with Bella and Justin is married to Hailey, their is a void an huge empty space in her heart,” a source close to Selena told HL.

According to the source, the 26-year-old is going through a rough time in her life right now, and the fact that she’s single but her exes are happily dating has caused her even more instability. Both Justin and The Weeknd have had relationships with Hailey and Bella before dating Selena.

“She’s not dating anyone so it’s harder for her to see Justin and Hailey, or Bella and The Weeknd and together. The Weekend really helped her move on from that chapter of her life. Everyone knows Justin was her first true love,” the source added.

“It’s a struggle and her heartache for her exes is real and seeing them happy and with their own loves really stings for Selena.”

The former Disney child star had to seek treatment after “suffering an emotional breakdown” while in the hospital earlier this month, as reported by People magazine. She had been hospitalized twice in the space of a few weeks for low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for patients who receive kidney transplants. She reportedly had a panic attack during the second time she visited Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, which turned out to be a “tipping point” for her. An insider told People she was undergoing dialectical behavior therapy to help her deal with negative thinking and behavior.

The news of her hospitalization came only weeks after she announced on Instagram that she would be taking a break from social media so she could be more present in her life and away from “negative comments.” It has also been reported that her ex-boyfriend Justin was “an emotional wreck” following Selena’s breakdown, as he still cares deeply for her, according to Hollywood Life. The pair has dated on and off since around 2010, and the last time they were spotted together was in March this year. Justin has since become engaged to 21-year-old model Hailey Baldwin, with several media outlets reporting the two have already tied the knot in New York City in September.