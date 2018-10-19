‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Alleged Abuse & Hospitalization, The Latest Information

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was reportedly hospitalized after police responded to an incident at the home she shares with husband David Eason in North Carolina on October 13.

E! News reported that the chief of 911 operations for Columbus County revealed that officers were sent out to the home the couple shared to investigate reports of “an assault.”

“Once they arrived, they advised her proper legal actions to take,” the chief said to E!.

“An ambulance was called and then canceled because she said she was going to the ER in a private vehicle.”

Evans’ rep denied any assault against the MTV reality star, stating to People Magazine that Evans “had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property.”

The statement continued by explaining “Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire.”

People Magazine also reported that officers in the area responded to a 911 call made from the couple’s home that was described as an “assault.”

E! News reported that a spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff Department revealed that there was not an incident report taken that day for Evans.

The couple has been married for over a year. They shared a 21-month-old daughter Ensley. Evans is also mom to son Jace, eight, whom she with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, four, with ex Nathan Griffith.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Eason shared an intimate photo of his wife in bed just days after the alleged assault occurred to his Instagram. Eason shared an image of Evans’ backside as she lay in bed. The reality star was seen wearing a pair of short shorts and looking at her husband in the pic.

The Daily Mail reported that Evans has since deleted her Twitter account since the incident was revealed publicly.

The Teen Mom star also posted a photo to her Instagram on Saturday showing herself with a bandaged nose and wearing dark glasses a hospital bed with her husband by her side. Evans remarked she was having a ‘rough recovery’ following septoplasty, a procedure to repair a deviated septum.

The couple recently celebrated one year of marriage in September. Evans posted the above photo to her Instagram account, honoring her husband and declaring her love for him “to the moon and back” and remarking she looked forward to their future together.

There has been no official statement by Evans and Eason on their social media accounts regarding the alleged incidents or why police were called to their home.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV.