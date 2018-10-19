Floyd Mayweather Calls Canelo Alvarez ‘Easiest Fight Of My Career’ Says Conor ‘McQuitter’ Was More Competition

One of the sport of boxing’s best talkers, Floyd Mayweather hasn’t let a thing like a retirement stop him from staying involved in talking trash to his rivals. The latest victims were past opponents Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Conor McGregor, who were targeted by Mayweather in an Instagram post, as reported by The Sun.

The 41-year-old boxing legend beat both in fairly dominant fashion during his career and took the opportunity to call the UFC fighter McGregor, who he referred to as “McQuitter,” tougher opposition than one of boxing’s biggest stars.

In the caption of an Instagram photo of Mayweather striking Alvarez during their fight, Mayweather wrote, “It didn’t matter if Canelo ate his PED steak or not this night, this was by far the easiest fight of my career! Connor McQuitter was a way better fighter than Canelo’s cheating ass and I beat the brakes off him too! It takes me 36 mins or less to make $300 million plus. It literally takes me 1 night and 1 fight to make what you might make in 5 years and 11 fights! So really, who’s still winning? You do the math!”

Alvarez had spoken up in recent days to pull Mayweather out of retirement for a rematch and the opportunity to avenge the only loss in the Mexican boxer’s career.

Al Bello / Getty Images

Alvarez voiced his doubts that Mayweather would take a second chance fighting him, as he is much improved from the fighter he originally was when they first met in 2013.

Speaking about a potential rematch, Alvarez said, “I don’t think so. He doesn’t want to risk a second fight with me. You know if he wants to return and have fights, he should return and fight me. It would be tough for him but I know that he wouldn’t want to take that risk.”

Canelo earned the “cheat” tag from Mayweather due to a drug test in February revealing that he had trace levels of the banned substance clenbuterol in his system. Alvarez did take a further two tests, which both came back clean.

In the original fight, Mayweather defeated Alvarez in a majority decision which was controversial only in the fact that one judge labeled the dominant Mayweather performance a draw. The fight was a departure for Alvarez, who attempted the slick boxing style that Mayweather has mastered, rather than his usual high-pressure tactics.

Mayweather defeated Mcgregor in 2017, in what may have been his final fight when he stopped the UFC featherweight and lightweight champion in the tenth round.