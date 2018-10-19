Taylor Swift’s Cats Turn Into Total Talking Divas In Hilarious New Ad

Taylor Swift and her kitties battle it out in new ad.

It looks like Taylor Swift may have her hands full. She may have bitten off more than she can chew with her two cats, Meredith and Olivia. They are certainly adorable, but what lurks behind closed doors has now been unlocked for all to see. The felines have turned into furry little divas, and they are now speaking their minds-literally. This is all part of a fun ad for DirectTV Now featuring those famous kitty faces that have somehow become household names.

The cute video was posted on DirectTV Now’s Instagram showing Taylor Swift walking back to her dressing room after one of her shows. She is wearing a sparkling short jumpsuit that she is frequently seen in. She quips to her ladies that she’s back. You then hear voices in the background and realize that her cats are talking to her. They tell her she has been bad.

The camera pans to the fur balls lying lazily on the couch. Olivia then rolls over and ends up falling to the floor as she says, “Look what you made me do!” Meredith then points out the mice toys on the floor that had the stuffing knocked out of them because they were bored. Taylor groans that she put on DirectTV Now to fend off their boredom.

They are not happy with the childish cartoon that she left them with. That’s when Olivia goes berserk by knocking things off the coffee table with her paw. Taylor then picks up the remote and ‘swiftly’ turns on a nature show featuring birds. That got the cats’ attention. The “Blank Space” singer picks the mesmerized kitties up in her lap as she says, “Yes, love the birds.”

Swift also posted the same video on her Instagram account with the caption reading, “When you forget to DVR Meredith and Olivia’s favorite shows, Claw & Order SVU and Grey’s Acatomy.”

DirectTV Now played along with the diva cats on Twitter depicting them running off and taking over their social media. The back and forth posts with them had Swifties playing along as well. They were loving it.

Meredith even apologized for her sister’s actions saying, “Sorry about Olivia. Since we shot the new commercial she’s been a total diva… it doesn’t help we have our own merch line-M.”

This is not the first time one of her cats has been featured in a commercial for the company. One came out in May with Olivia dressed up as a “caticorn” with Taylor riding on her back.

Taylor Swift has made her adorable cats quite famous in their own right. They do have their own merchandise line now and you can bet that those two will be featured in more videos soon enough.