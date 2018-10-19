Ariana Grande Shares Sultry Photo On Instagram To Confirm Upcoming TV Special

Despite announcing a self-imposed social media break just a couple days earlier, singer Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that the BBC special she shot in London will be airing on November 1.

The post comes just a few days after Grande split with her fiance and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. In the black-and-white photo, the “God is a woman” singer is wearing a black dress complete with a giant, puffy skirt. Featured in the foreground of the photo, a Black-Swan-esque Grande sits with her side facing the camera and her knees bent, while leaning her head on top of them. Her long hair is pinned up in a ponytail on top of her head that flows down her back and with half her face covered by her arms, just her black-lined eyes can be seen.

Behind the singer is an orchestra of women, holding various instruments as they gaze towards Grande. In the caption, she explains who they are, writing “thank you to my band, my MD @_natural__, our background singers, incredible conductor steve sidwell, and this stunning orchestra (all girls, werk) i had the honor of performing wit. i loved these arrangements so much.”

The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer goes on to thank others for the experience.

“thank u to my babes in the audience who made this such a fun, comfortable experience. miss u.”

She also specifies the details of the TV special in the caption, saying “UK babes, I’m excited to announce that my BBC special we shot in London will be airing on Nov 1 at 8pm on @bbcone.”

Although she turned off her comment section since posting the photo, her 131.4 million followers were excited about the news and the post received close to two million likes.

The TV special will be the first time the 25-year-old singer will be featured on BBC One since the One Love Manchester benefit concert, according to the Mirror. The show will include an interview by U.K. host Davina McCall and performances from Grande’s newest album Sweetener.

McCall spoke about what an honor it was to be featured on the special after it was first announced by the BBC.