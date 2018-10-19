Kim Kardashian Goes Naked Again On Instagram As She Promotes New KKW Beauty Line

Yes, she’s done it again! Kim Kardashian set the internet on fire Thursday when she posted a nude picture on Instagram, and apparently, she wasn’t ready to stop there.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared yet another raunchy photo with her 119 million Instagram followers, but this time she’s seen facing the camera and her ample assets are covered with her long brunette locks. She is standing up and posing with a male model behind her, and they’re both holding a white dove as they stand against a blue background.

The mother-of-three has been promoting her newest line for KKW Beauty, her own cosmetics brand. The campaign shoot for her latest line, the Flashing Lights Collection, was shot by photographer David LaChapelle. She captioned the steamy campaigned photo “@kkwbeauty by @david_lachapelle We used the blue shadow and silver shadow in the crease and lighter blue pigment on the brow bone. All available tomorrow at Kkw beauty.com,” followed by three dove emojis.

Kim proved criticism didn’t get to her after she was fiercely slammed by fans on Instagram for posing naked in her earlier campaign picture. The reality TV star posted a photo on Thursday where she’s seen partially covering her chest with her fingers and her lower half with a silver sheet.

Her followers were quick to complain, with one user saying “U have a husband and kids!” and another asking, “Is she selling boobs or something?” One particularly harsh critic wrote “This was the only idea you could come up with to advertise eye shadow?”

This is not the only controversy Kim has seen herself surrounded by in the last few days. According to CNN, Elle magazine faced backlash on Friday over a tweet that claimed Kim and husband Kanye West were splitting up. Turns out the tweet linked to a voter registration page in partnership with Rock The Vote. Journalist Yashar Ali criticized the magazine for using click bait, saying “When a random tweeter did this it was clever but now you’re just stealing their tweet and also spreading fake news.”

Other Twitter users were also furious, with one saying “This is trash nonsense’! Elle Magazine TORCHED for this ‘sick’ voter registration stunt” and another pointing out the campaign was “sexist”: “Hot tip: Women are fully capable of being self-actualized people who can be interested in pop culture news AND the current political landscape, @ELLEmagazine. This is trash, and so is my newly-canceled subscription.”

Kim and Kanye recently enjoyed a trip to Uganda, where they met the country’s President and even gifted him a pair of Yeezis. While in conversation with President Yoweri Museveni, Kanye revealed he “would like to have seven” children, but Mrs.West wasn’t impressed.