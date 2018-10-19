Meghan Markle Describes Her Pregnancy To ‘Jet Lag’

Meghan Markle is revealing the early changes her body is going through during her pregnancy, as well as the adjustments she has made to her routine to deal with them, according to reports from People.

Markle made the revelation during the fourth day of her and Prince Harry’s visit to Australia when the Royal couple visited the country’s famous Bondi Beach.

Speaking to local woman Charlotte Connell, who was also pregnant, Markle began to open up and revealed that the Royal baby was already waking her up at night.

Connell told the television station Sky News, “Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”

Meghan has long cited yoga as one of her favorite hobbies, something that she has picked up from her mother Doria Ragland, who is a yoga instructor in Los Angeles.

Speaking to Best Health Magazine about her passion for yoga, Markle said, “Yoga is my thing. My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven. I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, ‘Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.’ In college, I started doing it more regularly.”

When she was on the show Suits, Markle would be photographed regularly around Toronto, where the show was filmed, going to yoga classes.

During their time on Bondi Beach, the Royal couple met the founders of OneWave, Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher. OneWave is ” a colorfully dressed local surfing community group dedicated to raising awareness for mental health and well-being in an engaging way,” according to the People report.

They partook in the group’s “Fluro Friday” event, which includes a diverse range of people taking turns sharing their experiences and how they’re dealing with their mental health issues in what is described as an “anti-bad vibe circle.”

Harry and Meghan spoke to those gathered while they enjoyed the yoga and surfing going on around them, with Harry even taking the opportunity to wax a surfboard himself.

The news of Harry and Meghan’s pregnancy was revealed by an Instagram post from Kensington Palace.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” said the post. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”