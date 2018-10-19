Meghan Markle Reveals Her First Job During A Visit To An Australian School

While Meghan Markle lives a life nearly unmatched in its glamor, things weren’t always that way, according to a report from People.

As she and Prince Harry took their Australia tour to Sydney on Friday, the Royal couple made an appearance at Macarthur Girls High, where McArthur revealed to the students that he first job was actually “taking out the trash.” Markle went on to talk about how the experience doing hard work benefitted her and helped mold her into the woman she is today.

As well as talking about her experiences during her life, Markle also gave the students some nostalgic compliments, saying, You guys all remind me so much of myself when I was growing up. I went to an all-girls school which was incredibly diverse as well. I think being around such empowered young women, it becomes something that you all just grasp onto to understand your world. It makes me so emotional. You’re doing really, really good work and I’m so happy that we’re here. We give you our full support.”

Prince Harry also left some comments of support for the girls at Macarthur and advised men to help push for women’s equality in any way they can, saying, “Men can help as well by getting involved, we have to.”

Harry and Meghan’s visit to the school was to meet with students involved in the “In League in Harmony Youth Advocate” program, which has the stated goal to “unite and inspire young people to be advocates for cohesion and inclusion in their communities,” according to the People report. The Royal couple held several deep conversations with the students, delving into topics such as social justice and youth empowerment.

Harry and Meghan’s visit to the school was kept secret from the girls of Macarthur, leaving the students shocked and gushing over the couple when they arrived.One student told Australian media, “They didn’t tell us the royals were coming. If I knew, I would’ve looked nicer.”

Another student said, “Meghan was waving at us, and we got a glimpse of Harry as well, so it was a really good atmosphere, to be honest. She was very elegant when she spoke. Very pretty as well.”

Meghan was dressed as stylish as ever for her visit, rocking a “navy and periwinkle Athena Pleated Midi Dress by British Designer Roksanda Ilinčić, with a pair of suede beige pumps by Stuart Weitzman,” according to the People report.