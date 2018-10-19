‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Go On Spooky Double Date To ‘Halloween’ Premiere

The Bravo stars walked the black carpet for the L.A. premiere of the sequel to the John Carpenter film.

Reality TV lovebirds Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may be busy with their wedding planning, but they scared up a date night with one of Jax’s exes—and it was definitely a “fright” to remember.

Earlier this week, the Vanderpump Rules stars turned up at TCL Chinese Theatre on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the Los Angeles premiere of the Halloween movie sequel, but they weren’t alone. Taylor’s ex, Stassi Schroeder, and her man, commercial casting and advertising associate Beau Clark, joined them for a double date to premiere the buzzy horror film. And the spooky night was all captured on social media, according to Bravo.

Forty years after the original John Carpenter film was released, the Vanderpump Rules foursome walked a festive black carpet, then later posed in front of a creepy haunted house facade set up outside the famous movie palace. The couples’ outing also included a photo op with a prop of the movie’s knife-wielding villain Michael Myers.

Schroeder posted a photo of the foursome on the creepy porch prop to Instagram, simply captioning it, “Boo, b*rches,” while Taylor poked fun at a similar photo of the Bravo stars making scary faces, writing, “PS, I didn’t get the memo ‘look crazy’ before we took the shot.”

Taylor also posted to his Instagram Stories to tell Vanderpump Rules fans that while he has been invited to “10,000 movie premieres” over the years, the Halloween premiere is his favorite.

It’s no surprise that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright decided to take on Halloween. The Vanderpump Rules stars apparently love the October holiday and even hosted a huge Halloween party last year at the Foundation Room in Los Vegas, Bustle reports.

In 2017, the couple, who also starred on Bravo’s Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, hosted a Halloween bash called “Jax and Brittany Take Halloween.” Jax dressed up as a Hugh Hefner type, while Brittany Cartwright wore a sexy Little Red Riding Hood costume to the party.

As for this Halloween season, Jax, Brittany, and Stassi weren’t the only Bravo stars in the house for the Halloween premiere. Kyle Richards, who, as an 8-year-old child actress, appeared alongside star Jamie Lee Curtis in the original Halloween film in 1978, rocked the black carpet with her husband, Mauricio Umansky. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also reunited on the carpet with Curtis, who played her babysitter Laurie Strode in the original film.

Halloween hits theatres Oct. 19, 2018.