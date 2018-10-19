Britney Spears Has Parade Down Las Vegas Strip To Celebrate New Residency

Britney Spears will be making her grand return to Las Vegas early next year to begin another residency at the MGM Park Hotel, according to reports from E! Online. Not one to make an understatement, Spears marked the occasion by holding an impromptu parade down the Las Vegas strip to celebrate the occasion and officially claim the title of”The Queen of Vegas'”, with some assistance from Kalen Allen of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The parade began with a spectacular light show in front of the Park MGM building. While some of Spears’ biggest hits such as “Toxic” and “Baby One More Time” played in the background, the light show would move along to the tempo. The light show led up to the official announcement of Spears’ residency, which will begin in February and be called “Domination.”

Spears was introduced by television host Mario Lopez and she took the stage in a stunning skin-tight black dress with subtle star details. During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Spears hinted that a big announcement was in the works, but she was sworn to secrecy until October 18. While Spears was unable to reveal the news to Ellen’s audience, the talk show host instead offered her the opportunity to use her YouTube channel to make the announcement.

Speaking to the Daily Mail before the announcement was made, a source close to Spears spoke of the pop icon’s passion for Las Vegas, saying, “She loves performing in Vegas, being able to please her fans and juggle her family life with her boys. This deal has been many months in the making,”

Spears is no stranger to Las Vegas, having recently done a residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The “Piece of Me” residency spanned nearly four years, from 2013 to New Year’s Eve of 2017. Her previous time in Las Vegas proved to be a successful one, as she reportedly made $137.7 million during that time period. The “Domination” residency is looking like it will be even more valuable for Spears, with each of her shows at the Park MGM guaranteeing her $507,000, according to reports covered by the Inquisitr.

This figure would make Spears the highest paid performer in Vegas, beating out Celine Dion’s $476,000 per show that she receives for her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dion has revealed that her residency will be coming to an end in June 2019, ending eight years of Las Vegas shows for the French Canadian singer.

Tickets for Britney Spears’ “Domination” residency will go on sale October 26.