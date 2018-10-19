Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Insane Bikini Body As She Dances With Friend On Boat

Emily Ratajkowski sure isn’t shy when it comes to stripping down on Instagram, and she once again showed off her incredible hourglass physique in a barely-there bikini as she wished her friend a happy birthday.

Emily posted a video of herself and her good friend, who goes by the name of tremendy on Instagram, dancing to Rihanna’s song “Consideration” on a boat. Emrata flashed her toned abs while wearing the dark blue polka dot bikini, which she paired with a black baseball cap, trendy cat-eye black sunglasses, and dangling earrings. Her pal, who was wearing a cut-out green swimsuit was holding a drink as she joined Emily and the two danced up a storm to RiRi’s tune before bursting out into giggles.

“Happy birthday to my absolutely incredible friend @tremendy. I love you!” the 27-year-old model captioned the video she shared with her 20 million Instagram followers, which gathered over 250,000 likes in the matter of only a few hours. The two besties often post photos of themselves hanging out, and the celebratory video seems to be a throwback memory from their trip to Mykonos, Greece, back in July.

Her fans were obviously delighted, with one user saying “Happy birthday to your friend but we all looking at you:)” while other commented “I’m reallyyyyyy trying to go to the gym after watching this tho…. her BOD IS UNREAL PERFECTION!!!!!”

Emily is no strange to flashing some major skin on social media, and as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Gone Girl actress shared a couple of racy pictures a day prior to her latest post. She showed off her sculpted body in a cut-out black swimsuit that revealed some underboob in one photo, while in the other she turned her back to the camera to showcase her derriere as she held a drink in her right hand.

She also made sure to support fellow model Gigi Hadid by sharing her latest Instagram post, in which Gigi reveals she has been sued by a paparazzo for using uncredited pictures and talks about the struggle that is being monitored and photographed non-stop.

“These people make money off us everyday, LEGALLY stalking us day in and day out. All this to say that it is not spoken about enough the mental/emotional toll that this kind of press has on people, days I (& countless others) have stayed inside because I just don’t want my photo taken,” Gigi said in her statement.

“For someone to take a situation where I was trying to be open, and sue me for a photo I FOUND ON TWITTER (with no photographers name on the image), for a photo he has already been paid for by whatever outlet put it online (!!!), is absurd…if the person had just commented on my photo I would have been happy to tag and give credit,” she added.