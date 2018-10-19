Taylor Swift Didn’t Go To Karlie Kloss’ Wedding Because She Was On The Other Side Of The Globe

Karlie just put to rest rumors that the onetime BFFs had a falling out.

Karlie Kloss was married this week in an intimate ceremony in Upstate New York. Her onetime BFF Taylor Swift was on the opposite side of the globe.

The pop star and the Victoria’s Secret supermodel were once close friends before reports in recent months claimed that they had a falling out. Though both Karlie and Taylor later denied that there was any bad blood between them, there was plenty of speculation about whether Taylor would get an invite to Karlie’s wedding to wealthy investor Joshua Kushner. It turned out that Taylor couldn’t have attended even if she wanted to.

As News.com.au reported, Taylor just touched down in Perth for the start of her first tour of Australia since 2015. The report noted that Swift actually arrived in Australia on Monday and rested before traveling to the Western Australia city to kick off a four-city tour that will keep her Down Under through November.

Karlie Kloss’ wedding came as a bit of a surprise, as she had just announced her engagement in July and had not said exactly when she would be tying the knot. Given the rampant rumors that she and Taylor Swift had a falling out, many were wondering if the “Delicate” singer would show up at the wedding.

While Taylor couldn’t make the ceremony, Karlie had already put the rumors of a falling out to bed in a 73 Questions segment with Vogue.

“I just have to get this out of the way, because the world deserves to know: is everything cool with you and Taylor?” the interviewer asked.

“The world needs to know?” Kloss said with a laugh. “Well, Jennifer Lawrence was interested. Jen, don’t worry, Taylor and I are still really good friends.”

By the time Karlie addressed it publicly, there was little doubt whether the two were still friends. The model had attended Swift’s concert when the Reputation Tour came to Nashville, and later posted a selfie of the pair to prove it.

Though the rumors of a falling out had been put to rest, there was still some intrigue about whether Taylor Swift would cross paths with any newfound political rivals had she attended Karlie’s wedding. The Victoria’s Secret model’s new husband is the brother the Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law. Though Taylor Swift had long been quiet about her political beliefs, she recently posted a message endorsing a Democrat running for Senate in Tennessee — earning her a public rebuke from Trump.