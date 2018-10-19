Five Horror Movies And TV Shows To Stream On Shudder You’ve Never Seen

It's only 12 days till Halloween. Here's some unseen horror movies to keep you terrified for the rest of October.

Every year casual movie fans often become horror movie fanatics during the month of October. The only problem is finding something new and scary to fill the Halloween season and keep horror viewing fresh. Stagnancy can be a bummer for many.

With that in mind, the streaming platform Shudder, owned by AMC, has a vast selection of more obscure horror titles that may be pleasant surprises for even the most seasoned horror fans. From the macabre, to the living dead, and even the humorous, here’s a list of movies that will keep your Halloween season fresh and full of chills.

5. Southbound

This anthology horror film is comprised of numerous different short horror tales taking place in a desolate desert. With each story interwoven into one another, it’s the type of story that comes full circle and prays on the fear of desolation and the unknown. If you were a fan of the VHS franchise, definitely check out Southbound.

4. The Exorcist III

The Exorcist III is an underrated sequel that is the only other film aside from the original worth watching. Touting a chilling performance from Brad Dourif (Child’s Play, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest), The Exorcist III feels like a much better entry to the Exorcist franchise than its predecessor, The Exorcist II: The Heretic, or any of the others that followed.

3. Wake In Fright

Australian horror featuing Donald Pleasance (Halloween, Escape from New York), Wake In Fright was the movie that made horror too realistic. Featuing a brutal scene including an actual massacre of kangaroos and a whole lot of drinking, this movie will leave viewers shaken to their core by the time the credits roll.

2. Wolf Creek: The Series(season one)

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 31: John Jarratt, Helen Leake and Greg McLean attend the ‘Wolf Creek 2’ Photocall during The 70th Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Casino on August 31, 2013 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Mick Taylor is one of the most iconic slashers in movie history since Candyman. Both Wolf Creek and Wolf Creek 2 were well received by horror fans, but it only seemed reasonable to bring Mick Taylor to a longer form series so his debauchery can be enjoyed for more than just a 90 minute runtime. Now if only Shudder could get season two up for streaming.

1. A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night

An Iranian vampire western. What more could a horror fan ask for? It’s surreal, a great mix of numerous genres and filmed with a beautiful black and white aesthetic. A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night stands alone as its own kind of horror movie with a cult following already coming together to celebrate this masterpiece of horror cinema.