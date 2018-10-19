Prince Harry Climbs Sydney Harbor Bridge Alone As Pregnant Duchess Meghan Takes A Break

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced the news royal fans had been waiting for: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s first child. The couple arrived in Australia that same day for a grueling 16-day tour that includes a whopping 76 engagements the couple have planned to carry out.

So far, the pregnant duchess has coped quite well, although a previous report by the Inquisitr reported that Meghan told reporters on Tuesday that while she’s “feeling a bit tired,” she’s holding up “pretty well so far.”

However, on Friday afternoon local time, when the couple was due to climb the Sydney Harbor Bridge to raise the Invictus Games flag ahead of the start of the sporting competition tomorrow, the car that pulled up at the base of the bridge yielded only the Duke of Sussex, according to Daily Mail.

Instead, Harry was accompanied by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and four Invictus Games competitors. The group traversed the more than 1,300 steps to the top of the structure to watch the Invictus Games flag be raised alongside the Australian flag.

Meghan was originally supposed to accompany her husband to the summit of the bridge, but her name was suddenly and inexplicably removed from that outing a week or so ago. The reason only became clear when her pregnancy was announced on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex, @InvictusSydney competitors and the Prime Minister of Australia climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge to view the raising of the Invictus flag ahead of #IG2018. #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/wVpGZCL06H — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 19, 2018

The couple has had a busy morning in Sydney, starting their day with a sunrise mental health session on Bondi Beach with a group called OneWave, as the Inquisitr previously reported. They followed that up with a surprise visit to Mcarthur Girls High School, where they were treated to a dance performance by some of the students before learning about the school’s involvement in the “In League In Harmony” project.

After already undergoing a costume change once after the beach morning, Harry changed his outfit a second time to climb the bridge. But instead of the rather unflattering grey-blue jumpsuit tourists are forced to wear up the bridge, the prince wore a pair of beige pants and a short-sleeved black button-down shirt.

While the afternoon started out foggy, the skies cleared up in time to give Harry an unobstructed view of the flag after his quick climb up the steps. The prince seemed quite relaxed as the group reached the summit, but Morrison appeared to be quite out of breath by the time they made it to the top.

“The Sydney Harbour Bridge is an Australian icon and I can think of no better place to raise the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 flag,” Morrison said earlier in the day. “It will be especially wonderful for the Duke and me to share this moment with members of the Australian Team before they get ready to compete for Australia.”

Meghan will rejoin her husband this evening for a dinner hosted by Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten at Admiralty House.