Director Of New ‘Halloween’ Movie Wants To Revise ‘Critters’ Franchise

David Gordon Green appears to be going all in on horror for the foreseeable future.

After directing Seth Rogen in the stoner-comedy Pineapple Express, director David Gordon Green seemed an unlikely candidate to helm an upcoming horror movie. Especially one as sacred as something in the Halloween franchise. However, despite audience expectations, Green will see the release of Halloween this weekend with much fan anticipation and critical acclaim, gearing it up for being another horror blockbuster for 2018.

Going from stoner comedy to abject, classic horror, is a path that may appear on the surface to indicate an unpredictable future career in film making. According to a report from Uproxx, however, it appears David Gordon Green is primed to remain in the horror genre for the foreseeable future, if things go his way.

It so appears Green is ready to tackle the 1980s horror franchise Critters next. If not Critters, he’d also like to tackle Ghoulies, according to a recent AMA on Reddit. Funny enough, the whole idea for tackling such a venture came from a childhood miscommunication, according to Green.

“I’d like to make a little Critters/Ghoulies movies. When I was a boy I asked my parents for Goonies for Christmas and they gave me a copy of Ghoulies, never gotten over it.”

Since the release of Stranger Things on Netflix, revivals of coming-of-age horror films of the 1980s have become ubiquitous in multiplexes across America. What’s more is that many of them are becoming surefire box-office hits and safe bets for profitable ventures for movie studios. Thus, although such a followup to the Ghoulies or Critters franchise is far from being greenlit by any studio, it seems wholly likely that this ambitious project could feasibly get off the ground.

Stephen King’s IT became the highest grossing horror film of all time in 2017 and David Gordon Green’s upcoming collaboration with John Carpenter for the upcoming Halloween marks a feasible opportunity for IT to be dethroned approximately one year later. Time will tell once Halloween (2018) is officially released to theaters and box office numbers come in.

If Halloween is a record-breaker or even just surpasses studio expectations, it’s highly likely that Green’s hope to revive further horror franchises will come to fruition.

Ghoulies was released in 1985 followed by Critters a year later. Both spawned sequels, though Critters was largely considered to be the more successful of the two. Both were considered ripoffs of the Gremlins franchise, but still spawned cult followings of their own within the horror community.