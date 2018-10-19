Dog Sexually Abused By Colorado Couple Euthanized After Being Deemed Unadoptable

A dog that a couple from Aurora, Colorado, allegedly had sexual relations with was deemed unadoptable and was humanely euthanized on Tuesday, October 16.

Bubba, an Akita mix, had been turned over to animal control in July, four months after his owner and the owner’s girlfriend were arrested on charges of animal cruelty, according to the Denver Post. However, the hound displayed increasingly aggressive behavior while being cared for at the Aurora Animal Shelter, and manager Jenee Shipman came to the sad realization that Bubba would never be a suitable candidate for a “safe adoption.”

“The dog has exhibited unpredictable behavior, and shows signs of aggression towards veterinary services staff, volunteers, community service workers, and staff members that the dog is not especially familiar with — staff who clean, feed, provide enrichment, and treats daily,” Shipman stated in a letter to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Bryant, Aurora’s senior public information officer, confirmed that Bubba had been put to sleep.

The investigation into the abuse allegations against Bubba’s owners goes back to March of 2017 when the Aurora Police Department received a domestic violence call from Janette Eileen Solano.

According to the Fox31 Denver news, Solano told officers that she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend, Frederick Blue Manzanares, after she refused to have sex with his dog. She claimed that he had been showing her bestiality videos and making her read up on the deviant act.

JUST IN: Animal services staff euthanize Bubba, the dog an Aurora couple used for sex actshttps://t.co/t339TpiJiy — The Denver Post (@denverpost) October 17, 2018

At one point, Solano even admitted to police that she was “somewhat jealous” of Manzanares’ relationship with the dog.

In March of 2018, after a year-long probe, during which the police found photos and videos of the couple engaging in sexual acts with Bubba, Solano and Manzanares were both arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

Officials said that Manzanares had created a “sex chamber” — complete with a custom bench with red padding — in a trailer in his backyard where he and Solano would have sex with the dog. Police also said that to help keep Bubba aroused, Manzanares would use a dog hormone spray on him.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

The 51-year-old man pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty in September and, on October 16, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 24 months of probation. Additionally, Judge Cheryl Rowles-Stokes forbid Manzanares from owning, caring for, or cohabiting with any animals during his probation period, and stated that he must be treated for his deviant sexual behavior.

Solano, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty and neglect. However, per her plea deal, her three subsequent charges to cruelty and neglect of animals will be dismissed and she will not serve any jail time if she does not violate the court’s restrictions over the next 24 months.

Bestiality just became a crime in the state of Colorado in 2007.