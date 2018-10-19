Watch Celta De Vigo vs. Deportivo Alavés Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, La Liga Back In Action Live Online

Spanish La Liga action returns after the international break on Friday with a showdown pitting fast-rising Alavés away against 10th-place Celta de Vigo.

Spain’s La Liga returns to action on Friday after sitting idle for nearly two weeks during the October international break, and the ninth round of play gets underway with the fast-rising team that stunned Real Madrid 1-0 on October 6, per ESPN, sixth-place Deportivo Alavés, traveling to the northwestern coast of Spain to take on Celta de Vigo, a team with a surprising victory over a La Liga giant of their own, in a match that will live stream from Balaídos Municipal Stadium.

It was 13 days ago that Alavés midfielder Manu Garcia headed home a rebound off the crossbar to give the Basque country side a victory over the 33-time La Liga champions — win that actually put sixth-place Alavés level on points with fourth-place Los Blancos. But back on September 1, Celta de Vigo scored their own signature victory of the season so far, when they stunned Atletico Madrid 2-0, as the BBC reported, on goals from Maxi Gomez and Iago Aspas.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Celta De Vigo vs. Deportivo Alavés Spanish La Liga Round Nine opening match on Friday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Friday, October 19, at 29,000-seat Estadio Municipal de Balaídos in Vigo, Galicia, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 20.

Ghanaian international Wakaso Mubarak (l) returns to Deportivo Alavés after Africa Cup of Nations duty for Friday’s match. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Celta De Vigo vs. Deportivo Alavés Spanish La Liga showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports live stream of the match will require cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, there is a way for La Liga fans to watch the opening match of Round Nine stream live for free without a separate BeIn Sports subscription. Fans should sign up for a free trial of the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Celestes vs. Babazorros match live stream for free.

In Spain, BeIn Sports Direct will stream the Friday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Celta De Vigo vs. Deportivo Alavés will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Athletic Bilbao-Real Sociedad La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, and in Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the first La Liga match after the October international break.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Celta De Vigo vs. Deportivo Alavés, see LiveSoccerTV.com.