Oliva Culpo Shows Off Her Long Lean Legs In Daisy Dukes While In Las Vegas

Olivia Culpo has a model body and she certainly isn’t afraid to show it off. The former Miss Universe took to Instagram Thursday night to share a photo of her lounging at Las Vegas. The model looks effortlessly stylish in a pair of light-wash daisy duke cut-off shorts and a plain white t-shirt. Olivia paired her outfit with a white belt, white headphones, and a white Chanel bag. She effortlessly poses with one hand on her leg and her other hand grasping a cup.

The post was an advertisement for JBL USA but it didn’t look any different from her usual feed. Olivia is known for her insta-worthy shots featuring her killer body or jet-setting lifestyle. In fact, just last month she was making a ton of Fashion Month appearances in New York City, Milan, and Paris. A casual photo of her outfit is nothing new, but her 3.3 million Instagram followers are always appreciative. In just two hours, Olivia has already racked up over 31,000 likes and almost 200 comments. Scroll through any of the model’s photos and you’ll see countless heart eye emojis and compliments for the dark-haired beauty.

Olivia’s makeup is done in her signature style. Her bold brows frame her dark eyes perfectly while a nude lip brings the whole look together. Her skin looks flawless and effortlessly contoured. Olivia’s dark hair, which usually falls at just her shoulders, is pinned back into a sleek do. Silver hoops show off the model’s fun accessorizing side.

It seems that Olivia is in Las Vegas for business as she has posted multiple times regarding advertisements and partnerships. Just last night, she stunned crows in a black crochet jumpsuit at JBL Fest (according to her caption). She wore her dark hair in another slick do. Her makeup looked identical to that of today’s post showing that if you have a go-to routine that it’s worth sticking to.

Olivia Culpo is up for “Influencer of the Year” at the Revolve awards, according to her own Instagram story. She didn’t urge fans to vote but she did share a story of someone who did vote for her implying she appreciates the support. Olivia is up against other top-notch Instagram stars for the award including Mary Lawless Lee and Marianna Hewitt. This is the second annual Revolve Awards and fans can vote for their favorite influencers, online couples, social media accounts, and brands (both fashion and beauty).