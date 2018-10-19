Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Perfect Abs And Breasts While Shooting Music Video

The new music video features trap singer Bad Bunny.

When it comes to curating the perfect Instagram feed, few celebrities do a better job than Jennifer Lopez. The singer and actress regularly takes time out of her busy schedule to capture and post pieces of her day with over 81 million of her fans and Instagram followers.

Lopez’s Instagram account is full of intimate family moments with her kids, romantic adventures with beau Alex Rodriguez, along with updates on new and upcoming projects.

On Thursday, the international superstar took to her profile to share a behind-the-scene clip while on the set of what looked to be a new music video with trap and reggaeton musician Bad Bunny. In the short clip, Lopez can be seen sporting adorable double buns while wearing an open multicolored pyjamas-style shirt over a matching paisley print bikini top, which showed off her breasts and flawless abs. She was also wearing her signature giant hoop earrings with layered gold necklaces falling perfectly between her breasts.

During the clip, the singer moves around the set, dancing and giving viewers a sneak preview of the official music video to her new track with Bad Bunny.

“#musicanueva @badbunnypr,” Lopez captioned the clip without actually giving away the name of the dance track.

And speaking of upcoming projects, on Wednesday, October 17, Lopez posted another Instagram video with co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, and Milo Ventimiglia talking about their new movie, Second Act.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lopez will be returning to her rom-com roots in a film from STX Films. The movie focuses on the life of Maya Vargas, a 40-something New Yorker played by Lopez, as she searches for new opportunities after finally leaving a dead-end job.

In the Instagram video, the stars announce a special advance screening of the movie and provide instructions on how fans can score an early ticket.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly, Lopez talked about her love for the rom-com genre.

“You need these simpler, romantic, funny looks at life. What’s the story we can tell that really makes you take a look at your life and reevaluate it and have a little more hope for the future? Those are the kinds of movies I always love. I’m a romantic at heart, anyway. I honestly think most people are.”

Second Act will hit theaters on November 21, 2018. As for the mysterious music video, fans will just have to wait and see.