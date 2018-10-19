Bette Midler Completes Full-On ‘Hocus Pocus’ Reunion For 25th Anniversary Special On Freeform This Weekend

It simply wouldn't be a good time without all three of the Sanderson sisters.

It is the 25th anniversary of the cult-classic, Hocus Pocus, and it has airing almost non-stop on Freeform for the “31 Nights of Halloween.” Released in 1993, it didn’t do overly well in theaters, but it has since created a following that has fans begging and pleading for a sequel. It may not be the second film that fans have wished for, but this Saturday night, there will be a full-on reunion and Bette Midler has officially joined the party.

Freeform has been showing the movie a lot during the month of October, as they know it is one that people will sit down and watch repeatedly. As reported by Inquisitr, the hit Disney film is also returning to theaters next week for a limited-time run through Halloween night for those that want the fun at the movies.

Over the years, the cast has repeatedly said that they would be up for a sequel if Disney ever wanted to do one. For some reason, it just hasn’t happened, but there is still time for the Sanderson Sisters to run amok again, and on Saturday night, they will get their chance.

As reported by TV Guide, Freeform officially announced that Bette Midler will be on the air this Saturday night to join her sisters and the rest of the Hocus Pocus cast for its anniversary.

WHAT A HOOT!! JOIN US AS “WE FLY!” Bette Midler | Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash | Freeform https://t.co/TcCvKFK3wu via @YouTube — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 18, 2018

At 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 20, 2018, the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash will air on Freeform. It will be a huge party to honor the anniversary of the hit film and with the Sanderson sisters now being fully reunited, it’s going to be one frightening night to remember.

Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher will host the two-hour event from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and bring forth a lot of fun times. The special on Freeform will include behind-the-scenes secrets, a costume contest, and special appearances or video messages from virtually the entire cast.

Bette Midler’s addition to the show means that Winifred will join sisters Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) for the anniversary. Thora Birch, who played the role of Dani in Hocus Pocus, is also expected to be there at the cemetery.

Buena Vista Pictures

Other Hocus Pocus cast members making appearances or sending video messages include:

Sean Murray – Thackery Binx

Omri Katz – Max

Vinessa Shaw – Allison

Amanda Shepherd – Emily

Doug Jones – Billy Butcherson

There is no denying the power of Hocus Pocus and how it has withstood the test of time, but what else would you expect from the magical power of witches? Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will reunite as the Sanderson Sisters for the Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary celebration on Freeform this Saturday night, and it shouldn’t be missed.

If the ratings are good enough, perhaps Disney will see that a sequel really would be worthwhile. Maybe, this Halloween bash will put a spell on them.