Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Mod Look In Skintight Copper

Aubrey O’Day shared a gorgeous mod look with her Instagram fans earlier today, and they absolutely loved her unusual look.

In her Instagram post, the Dumblonde singer went for an artsy look while representing Fashion Nova. In fact, in the caption, it even appeared as if she gave the piece of artwork a name, “You can’t count to 10 me.” In mere hours, thousands of her bevy of 895,000 followers on the hugely popular social media platform expressed their love for her post.

The former Celebrity Apprentice contestant showcased her curves in a two-piece high-waisted skirt and crop top in a metallic copper shade. She wore extreme cat-eye sunglasses that highlighted her eyes, which sported coppery eyeshadow. For her lips, O’Day used a deep plum shade that complimented the mod vibe of the image beautifully. The “White Hot Lies” singer’s fingernails appeared to match her daring shade of lipstick. Her hair flowed in soft waves covering one eye.

O’Day’s fans loved the exciting look calling it one of her best yet. One responded, “WOW!! This has to be one of my favorites!! You look stunning!!” Another fan wrote, “Your pictures are always great, but this is next level.”

According to an Inquisitr report, the reality TV star’s followers also loved yesterdays snakeskin look even though both images show entirely different sides of the model.

Dumblonde fans also wondered if or when the album that O’Day and Shannon Bex were working on earlier this year will debut. The duo released the first single, “White Hot Lies” on July 4 at a pool party, but since then the album they teased hasn’t come to fruition.

In a surprise move, O’Day and Bex recently reunited with former Danity Kane bandmate Shannon Richard to reform as DK3 for the third incarnation of their group, which initially formed during Making The Band on MTV. In her Instagram story, O’Day shared a throwback clip of Bex from the MTV show discussing the pressure they were under during the event. Now, the next date on their The Universe Is Undefeated Tour is Saturday, October 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to serving as a brand influencer on Instagram and singing with her bands, O’Day also appears on WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her ex-boyfriend, former Jersey Shore star Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

Hollywood Life reported that on tomorrow’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp, O’Day calls out housemate, Chris Siegfried for not opening up and being vulnerable about his past. The singer even calls him out for his arrogant and disrespectful behavior.

Catch the latest episode of the show Friday night at 9 p.m. on WE tv.