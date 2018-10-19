Larsa Pippen Says Khloe Kardashian Needs To Be More Patient With ‘Husband’ Tristan Thompson

Kardashian family friend, Larsa Pippen, says that Khloe Kardashian is going to have be more patient with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and calls the NBA player Khloe’s “husband” during a new interview.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Larsa Pippen claims that Khloe Kardashian will need to be a bit more understanding of Tristan Thompson’s feelings throughout the new NBA season, stating that his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, aren’t going to be as good this year since LeBron James decided to jump ship and head to the L.A. Lakers.

“I recently told her that she’s going to have more stress now because her husband’s team is not going to be as good without LeBron so to keep that in mind as the season goes on so she’s going to have to be a little bit more patient with him,” said Larsa, who is married to NBA great, Scottie Pippen.

“If you’re on a team that’s not really winning, it’s stressful,” Larsa stated, adding that Khloe will likely need to move back to Cleveland with her daughter, True, now that the NBA season is in full swing. “You kind of have to go wherever your man is, where your family is,” she said.

Pippen went on to say that she believes Kardashian will have more children in the future, but not anytime soon, revealing that she believes Khloe is “overwhelmed” with motherhood, and always asks her how she coped with having multiple children.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian was supposed to move back to Cleveland, Ohio with Tristan Thompson earlier this fall. However, she changed her mind at the last minute and decided to stay in L.A. with her friends and family members.

Khloe has been spending a ton of time with her famous sisters in the months since she’s been back home, and it seems she doesn’t want it to end. However, Us Weekly reports that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is likely to head back to Cleveland very soon, as Tristan and the Cavs play their home opener on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, sources claim that things have been very strained between Khloe and Tristan. As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter.

The reality star is said to be suffering from some trust issues now, and it has allegedly taken a major toll on their relationship.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on E!