Cindy Crawford’s No Makeup Selfie Is A Massive Hit With Fans

"Early bird hits the gym," she wrote in the caption.

American model and actress, Cindy Crawford has recently sent fans into a tizzy over her bare faced Instagram gym shot. At 52 years-old, Crawford is looking stunningly youthful, standing in front of a full length, double mirror and softly smiling into the camera this past Wednesday morning.

Crawford’s flawless complexion is driving people nuts, and so is the amazing shape she is in. Wearing a white tank top and pink leggings, her slender form is seen as a reflection behind her, cast in the mirrors. She captioned her photo saying, “Early bird hits the gym.” The photograph has earned over 118,000 likes on the social media sites, and has made its rounds on Twitter and other media outlets as well. Kind comments have flooded the photograph, calling Crawford “classy” and a “natural beauty” while congratulating the model for “keeping it real.”

Instagram user Instyleonpoint said that Cindy Crawford is an inspiration.

“I love this photo. The no makeup look, the gym… everything just screams natural healthy woman. You inspire me.”

Another user made sure to point out the uncanny resemblance between Cindy and her daughter, saying how they predict her daughter Kaia will look exactly like Crawford in the year 2055. That user was not the only person to note the similarity between Cindy and Kaia. In fact, another beauty legend, Elle McPherson, wrote her own remark, saying “Kaia face.”

Cindy’s daughter Kaia Jordan Gerber is also an America model. Kaia is currently signed to IMG Models. She is 17 years-old now, but landed her first modeling gig at only the young age of 10 years-old. She’s also began a career in acting, much like her mother, having acted in her debut film at age 15, titled Sister Cities. She does indeed bare a striking resemblance to her mother, right down to her smooth complexion.

Various other celebrities have also joined in on the commenting session revolving around Cindy’s no makeup look. Her complexion is stealing hearts and becoming the envy of many. Ellen Pompeo had only two words to say: “That skin.” Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin narrowed her reaction down even more with, “Flawless.” Lily Aldridge, a fellow supermodel icon, had the necessary words escape her, as she could only reply with starry eyed emojis. Crawford has clearly taken the breath and words away from her fans and fellow stars in what is an overwhelming response of love on her Instagram account.

Cindy Crawford is currently signed with Storm Model Management, which is based out of London. She was among the most famous supermodels during the 1980’s and 1990’s, and a ubiquitous personality even now.