Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Take In Special Dance Performance In Sydney

After a whirlwind few hours in Melbourne on day three of their Australasian tour, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returned to Sydney for day four.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the couple spent the morning joining in on a sunrise session with the OneWave group to discuss living and dealing with mental health issues on Bondi Beach.

Following that, the couple underwent an outfit change for a more formal engagement at the Macarthur Girls’ High School in Parramatta, in Sydney’s west, per 9 News.

After the relaxed morning at the beach, the duke changed out his baby blue shirt for a checkered shirt and a black blazer, while Meghan changed into a Roksanda Ilinčić dress. The garment, which is navy blue with a light blue band across the hemline which falls to her knees, features a high scoop neckline. The duchess paired it with a pair of nude pointed pumps and opted for a half-updo with her hair.

When the couple arrived at the school, they were greeted by the learners and New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian and treated to a dance performance by some of the students. Dancing to the Frankie Goes To Hollywood version of the song ‘The Power of Love,’ the girls were dressed in beautiful light blue leotards with long gauze skirts and had their hair neatly pinned back in elegant chignons and held together by matching blue flowers.

???? A beautiful performance at Macarthur Girls High school, which The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting to to see their inspirational work being done by students in human rights, social justice and women's empowerment. #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/eu4xhLDm4z — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 19, 2018

Following the performance, the couple were welcomed into some of the classrooms, where they were shown some of the students’ work. They also met with students involved in the “In League In Harmony” program.

According to the National Rugby League website that founded the project, “the NRL’s In League In Harmony (ILIH) program aims to promote social cohesion by addressing issues such as social disengagement, racism, gender inequality, and bullying; empowering youth to be agents of change for a more cohesive society.”

The organization encourages young people to work together for unity and cohesion in their communities, and the school embraces it as part of their social justice project and youth empowerment, as well as building self-confidence in their students and teaching them to work together for common goals.

Harry also joined in on a conversation about the football code, which differs slightly from rugby union, with some of the students at the school and representatives from the National Rugby League who were there to talk about their initiatives.