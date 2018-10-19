Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Gets Flirty As She Says Goodbye To Boston

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is showing off her flirty side in her latest social media post. Kostek recently took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself as she said goodbye to the city of Boston, presumably to travel for work.

The model is spotted standing on a terrace as the city’s lights are seen twinkling in the background of the photo. Camille flashes a flirty and shy pose in the picture, looking over her shoulder as she smiles for the camera. In the cute snapshot, Kostek is wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and jeans. She has a camo print shirt tied around her waist, and wears her long blonde hair parted to the side and in loose waves.

As many fans know, Camille lives in Boston, where her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as he’s more commonly known by fans, plays for the New England Patriots.

Although Kostek revealed she was leaving her hometown in the caption of the photo, she also claimed that she would be back “soon,” adding a heart and airplane emoji.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model also tagged photographer Brennan Scarlata in the picture.

On her Instagram story, Kostek revealed that she would be traveling to L.A., and that she was bringing a very special piece of clothing with her.

“So I’m currently packing to head back to L.A., and I feel that it’s necessary to let you guys know that the lucky jersey is about to be in the suitcase. It is coming. Do not fear. I will be wearing it,” the model wrote to her social media followers, who know that she often wears a special Gronkowski jersey on Sundays while her boyfriend is on the field with Tom Brady and the Pats.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille often supports Rob via Instagram, and never fails to show her love for him and the team on a game day. Kostek, a former Patriots cheerleader, has seemingly never lost the urge to root for her home team, and doesn’t plan on stopping in the future.

However, Camille has revealed in the past that having such a public relationship has taken a toll on her. “I am such a private person. It was hard at first when people would send articles with my name on it. It’s an overwhelming feeling to read something that you have no control over … But like most things, you get strong when you have to deal with situations like that,” she once said in regard to her high profile relationship with Gronkowski.