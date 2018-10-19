Watch Olympique Lyonnais Vs Nîmes Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch France Ligue 1 Match Online

Olympique Lyonnais must find a way to bounce back from a humiliating loss to PSG when they face 16th-place Nimes Olympique in a Ligue 1 match.

The European leagues return to action after a busy international break, and the action opens on Friday with a Ligue 1 showdown between Olympique Lyonnais — who must bounce back after a stunning 5-0 pasting by table-topping Paris Saint-Germain 12 days earlier, per Sky Sports — and struggling Nîmes Olympique, in a match that will live stream from Lyon.

Nîmes started off the 2018/2019 French top-flight campaign — their first since the 1992/1993 season, according to Ligue1.com — in fine form, taking victories over Angers and Marseille in Les Crocodiles first two matches. But they have not won since August 19, losing three times and drawing four as they stand in 14th place, just four points above the relegation zone.

But even as Lyon continue their push for the Ligue 1 top four and UEFA Champions League qualification, the match against the sixth-place side may present an opportunity for the newly promoted side. Olympique Lyonnais dynamic captain Nabil Fekir will miss the match and may not return until November due to an ankle injury, according to Ligue1.com. Brazilian right-back Rafael will also miss the game with a shoulder injury.

Olympique Lyonnais Captain Nebil Fekir will miss the Nîmes match with an ankle injury. Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Olympique Lyonnais vs. Nîmes French Ligue 1 showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without a BeIn Sports subscription can watch the Ligue 1 match, too. The opening match of Round 10 will stream live for free without cable for fans who sign up for a trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Les Gones vs. Les Crocodiles match live stream for free.

In France, Canal+ Sport will stream the Friday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Olympique Lyonnais vs. Nîmes Olympique will be offered by BT Sport. In Italy, the Lyon-Nîmes Ligue 1 contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the match will be streamed live on the Canadian version of the DAZN sports platform. And in China, the streaming platform PPTV Sport will carry the French top-flight showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Olympique Lyonnais vs. Nîmes, see LiveSoccerTV.com.