Mueller Investigation Not Likely To Conclude Right After Midterms, Per ‘CNN’

Speculation inside the Justice Department is rife that FBI Director Robert Mueller will wrap up his investigation into potential interference in the 2016 U.S. elections before the end of the year.

According to CNN, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein gave special counsel Mueller no specific date by which to complete the probe, wanting instead to get all the relevant information on the case rather than to rush it to a specific deadline. A source inside the Justice Department who is familiar with the case told the network that the assumption the investigation would conclude directly after the midterms next month is “off the mark.” Rather, it is more likely to wind down just before the ball drops for 2019.

“Mueller and his team have to provide a confidential report to Rosenstein at the end of the investigation,” the source said. “As far as timing, the investigation is obviously ongoing, and I’d expect it to continue well after the midterms.”

Just yesterday Rosenstein called the investigation “appropriate and independent,” per a previous Inquisitr report. The Deputy Attorney General, who is overseeing the entire investigation, did not comment on when the probe might come to an end with a conclusion.

“We must insist that the Department of Justice perform its duties vigorously and follow the evidence wherever it leads. Our democracy demands no less.”https://t.co/dBDAA6WfNn — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 19, 2018

Mueller’s investigation has been closely watched by the public, some of whom have repeatedly demanded it be shut down. U.S. President Donald Trump has echoed these thoughts, having denied on numerous occasions that he colluded with the Russian government to help him win the election in November 2016. The president has also called the probe “unfounded” and a “waste of taxpayer money.”

However, Mueller has already produced four guilty pleas from a supposedly innocent presidential campaign, including from the campaign chairman himself, Paul Manafort. Since he pleaded guilty to the second round of charges, Manafort agreed to cooperate with Mueller on the investigation.

One thing that is slowing the investigation down is the president himself. Mueller has asked questions of Trump, and the president’s legal team is still working on providing written answers to the investigation. He has also not yet agreed to a sit-down interview with Mueller regarding his potential obstruction of justice in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

In the meantime, Mueller’s investigation has continued to interview other potential witnesses with a grand jury, and has met with Manafort at least nine times since he flipped. The Justice Department source refused to provide any details on what the probe may have uncovered.