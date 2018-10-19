Instagram Sensation Demi Rose Busts Out Hourglass Figure In Clingy Yellow Bikini As She Says Goodbye To Ibiza

Instagram's newest sex symbol, British model Demi Rose Mawby, wrapped up her Ibiza vacation by modeling a cutout bikini that revealed plenty.

Instagram’s latest sex-symbol sensation, 23-year-old model Demi Rose “drives her fans wild with saucy social media snaps,” according to the Daily Mail. And her latest post on Thursday was no exception, as she capped off a vacation on the Spanish resort island of Ibiza by modeling a barely-there FashionNova-brand yellow bikini.

She earlier showed off the same bikini in an Instagram snap on Monday, as the Inquisitr noted. The Birmingham, England, native boasted of her “curves to rival the Kardashians” while taking her dog for a walk on an Ibiza sidewalk.

The Monday Instagram photo featured Rose with a flowing sarong wrapped around her waist, covering the bottom half of the clingy yellow bikini. As seen below, Rose displayed the full FashionNova in her Ibiza farewell post on Thursday, though the photo revealed more Demi than bikini.

“Her awesome boots are by Vetements but, unfortunately, they’re available any longer,” the Daily Mail noted. “And, same thing goes for her racy yellow bikini. It was made by Fashion Nova and it sold out quickly.”

The model’s hourglass figure has even landed her in the center of controversy in her native United Kingdom. As the Inquisitr reported, a recent ad featuring a braless Rose modeling an I Saw It First translucent dress was nearly banned from public outdoor displays as unsuitable for children to view.

Thursday’s shot was not the first time that Rose has modeled a daring bikini that was barely able to contain her, bearing the FashionNova brand. In May, Rose “shared a snap of herself wearing a metallic blue bikini which struggled to contain her ample assets. She gave a glimpse of her bedroom as she took a selfie in the mirror, holding a glitzy silver phone case,” according to the Daily Mail.

FashionNova “is known for its risqué designs, so this itsy bitsy bikini is right on par! the Daily Mail wrote. “The classic triangle top and Brazilian bottoms have been given a metallic blue makeover to provide a contemporary aesthetic.”

According to Britain’s The Sun, Rose’s trip to Ibiza may be her last for some time.

“Demi’s taking time out from Ibiza with her boyfriend and moving to U.S. in October to crack the American market,” a source claiming to be “close” to Rose told the paper. “She’ll still mainly be doing modeling and has some big things lined up with famous brands. Demi and (boyfriend DJ Chris Martinez) have already got a place together in Ibiza, but they’ll be living together in the U.S. too.”