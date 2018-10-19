Miley Cyrus Plans To Have A Baby With Liam Hemsworth In A Few Years, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been dating on and off for years, and they’ve dodged their fair share of pregnancy rumors over that time. However, while the singer is reportedly not pregnant, she is planning to have a family with her Aussie boyfriend.

According to an October 17 report by Hollywood Life, Miley Cyrus wants to have a family in the future, but she is very busy at this time in her life, and doesn’t want to rush into becoming a mother, despite the fact that she and Liam Hemsworth are said to be in a very good place in their relationship.

“Miley isn’t pregnant or in any rush to be pregnant, but is also not against getting pregnant either, and when she does eventually get pregnant she isn’t going to hide it. She is going to be proud and protective, of course, but she is in no way going to make it a big long secret,” an insider told the outlet.

“She has a lot of other things on her plate right now with work and music to worry about, so having children right now is not first on the list. Her and Liam are in a good place and kids will happen, but sometime in a few years most likely,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the latest batch of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth pregnancy rumors stem from recent photos of the former Hannah Montana star looking happy as she shopped for baby clothes in L.A. last weekend.

The singer was spotted shopping at a boutique in the Studio City district of Los Angeles on Sunday. She looked happy with her group of friends as she reportedly spent about 20 minutes picking out the perfect cotton onesies.

Miley wore a leopard print turtleneck for the outing with a pair of black jeans. Her long blonde hair was parted to the side and worn in natural-looking waves. She also sported a pair of ultra trendy red cat eye sunglasses and carried a coffee. She completed her look with a pair of black boots and a matching black purse, which was slung across her chest.

Meanwhile, sources tell the Daily Mail that while Miley’s “not pregnant yet,” she and Liam are seemingly ready to take the next step in their relationship, and would be happy if the singer were to end up pregnant.

Neither Miley Cyrus nor Liam Hemsworth have commented on the pregnancy speculation.