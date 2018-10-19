Shonda Rhimes Is Parting Ways With Her LA Mansion For A Whopping $10 Million

'Grey's Anatomy' creator Shonda Rhimes is selling her L.A. home for a small fortune.

Shonda Rhimes is the leading woman in television, creating hits such as Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, and Private Practice. She’s been the brains behind some of the most popular shows of this generation, simultaneously serving as the writer, creator, and head producer. Famous for her production company Shondaland, Rhimes has been able to purchase several homes in the multi-million dollar range.

According to Variety, Rhimes has put her Los Angeles mansion up on the market for a staggering $10 million. She has owned this 8,298-square-foot estate since 2007 when she bought it from American singer and songwriter Beck for $6.5 million. The massive property is complete with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half bathrooms. It also boasts a number of other luxurious features including a pool, spacious entertainment lounge, a three car garage, a recording studio, and a meticulously groomed courtyard.

Like everything she does, Rhimes put special attention to every precise detail of the property. The home is traditional in style and designed with a flare that is jaw dropping without being overly flashy. It includes many historical elements such as Juliet style terraces, a rose bush garden, French doors, several balconies and multiple stone fireplaces. Guests will feel like they are on vacation in the grand suites, adorned with large screen projection systems for the ultimate movie night.

Located in Hancock Park, the estate is purposefully designed for privacy. It is surrounded by hedges and trees, which aid in protecting it from curious onlookers.

Rhimes has downsized to a smaller home in the same neighborhood, one of multiple properties she owns in the area. In 2014 she also purchased an 8,400 square-foot property that belonged to sitcom legend Patricia Heaton. This home is just a short distance away from the property she now has on the market.

While taking over the California real estate market, Rhimes continues to conquer the television industry. It was recently revealed that she is currently the highest paid showrunner in the United States, and according to ABC, she isn’t afraid to admit it. She spoke about it while being recognized at the Elle 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration.