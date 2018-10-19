Candace Cameron Bure Squashes ‘Fuller House’ Cancellation Rumors

Candace Cameron Bure is setting the record straight on those pesky Fuller House cancellation rumors. The Netflix star, who has headlined the Full House spinoff for four seasons, told E! News the popular series is not going anywhere.

“I don’t know why or how that rumor got started. I think it was a slow news day and someone wanted to make more of it than it is. I have no doubt that we’re going to be back for season five.”

Buzz about a potential Fuller House cancellation came via a TVLine when a Netflix rep told the site: “No decision has been made about the future of Fuller House; we’re looking forward to the premiere of season 4 later this year.”

If Candace Cameron Bure gets her way, Fuller House will enjoy at least an eight-season run just like the original Full House did when it ran on ABC from 1987 t0 1995. The actress joked that her goal was for the Fuller House women to be the next Golden Girls.

The upcoming fourth season of Fuller House is set to debut next year. In July, the beloved show was nominated for its first Emmy Award. When the revival series scored an Emmy nod in July for outstanding children’s program, Full House veteran John Stamos took to social media to note, “Only took 30 years!”

Fuller House follows Candace Cameron Bure’s DJ Tanner-Fuller and her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and bestie Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) and their families, including original Full House cast members John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin.

For season 4, TV Line reports that guest stars will include Maria Canals-Barrera (Wizards of Waverly Place) as Fernando’s mother and Stamos’ former TV Son, Josh Peck Grandfathered) as a hipster dad. 1970s icons Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man) and Lindsay Wagner (The Bionic Woman) will also reunite, playing as ex-spouses on board a senior citizens dinner cruise.

In an interview with E! News, Cameron Bure said her character’s back and forth romance with her ex Steve won’t be the show’s main focus.

“D.J. and Steve are together. There’s no back and forth in Season 4, so she’s with Steve and made that decision.”

Instead of DJ’s love life, season 4 will focus on Kimmy’s pregnancy as she decided to be a gestational surrogate for her brother and his girlfriend, Stephanie.

“Yes, Kimmy’s pregnant,” Cameron Bure told E! “She’s having Stephanie’s baby, which is crazy. We are enjoying that pregnancy throughout Season 4.”

The Fuller House star teased that the pregnancy has made for “comedy gold.”

The first three seasons of Fuller House are currently available on Netflix.