Ariana Grande Is ‘Staying Strong And Focusing On Work’ Following Pete Davidson Split, Per ‘People’

Almost a week after news of the split between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke, the songstress is immersing herself in work.

According to sources, Grande seems to be moving on with her life following the split with Davidson. Not only did the 25-year-old give the $93,000 engagement ring back to Davidson, but she also went back to work on Tuesday, singing “The Wizard and I” as a part of the 15th Anniversary Special of Wicked. But that’s not the only work that she has been doing lately. A source recently dished to People that Grande is solely focused on her work at this moment in her life.

“She’s staying strong and focusing on work right now, but her friends and family are definitely worried about her.”

The source also shared that the end of her relationship with Davidson has been really hard on both herself and on Pete.

“Ariana’s been through a lot and emotionally things have been so up and down for her this year,” the source shared.

But the same source claims that the couple is very unpredictable and there is always a possibility that the former couple could get back together. However, since the breakup is so fresh, there’s really no telling which way things may go.

Grande first broke her silence on the split with a message on Instagram to her fans. The pint sized pop star said that the split was “very sad” and and they’re all “tryin very hard to keep going,” before thanking her fans for all of the love and support that they have showed her after hearing the sad news.

Earlier today, the Inquisitr shared that Grande has not really been messing around when it comes to her split with Davidson. As fans of the couple know, the pair purchased a $16 million apartment in Manhattan. But once they split up, Grande reportedly changed the locks to the apartment so that Pete would not be able to come back into the home that they once shared.

And while one source called the split “amicable” they also shared that Ariana has no plans to be friends with Pete. They also shared that if Davidson had it his way, he would still be with the Sweetener singer and the breakup was all Grande’s doing. The pair split shortly after Grande’s former boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of a drug overdose. Many say that Miller’s death has weighed heavily on Grande and that is part of the reason why she decided to end things with Pete.

Grande can next be seen on the NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween which will air Monday, October 29.