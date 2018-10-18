‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Is Rick Grimes Leaving Sooner Than Everyone Thought?

New synopses and titles have been released for the remaining episodes leading up to the midseason finale of 'The Walking Dead.'

Most fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead now know that the actor who plays Rick Grimes, Andrew Lincoln, is leaving the series in Season 9. As yet, though, there has been very little news on how exactly his character will exit The Walking Dead. Now, several synopses have been released and fans likely have a better understanding of how — and when — Rick will leave the show.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of The Walking Dead and contains potential spoilers. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid these sorts of spoilers.

According to the Independent, AMC has released several synopses for upcoming episodes of Season 9 of The Walking Dead. And, considering they have released details on the remainder of episodes until the midseason finale — except for Episode 6 — fans are already jumping to conclusions.

It needs to be noted that while the Independent are claiming AMC has released details of upcoming episodes, AMC’s official website still only contains details for Episodes 1 to 3 of Season 9 of The Walking Dead. However, as Digital Spy points out, the synopses have originated from the TV guide on Zap2It.

So, what do these synopses say? Here’s a breakdown.

Episode 4: “The Obliged.”

“Rick’s vision of a civilized future is threatened by a sudden reckoning with past sins that remain unavenged and unforgiven.”

As can be seen there, there appears to be an upstep in conflict from what viewers have already seen in the first two episodes of The Walking Dead. This conflict can give an obvious place for Rick to get killed or to go missing.

Episode 5: “What Comes After”

“Rick is forced to face the past as he struggles to maintain the safety of the communities and protect the future he and Carl envisioned.”

Rick continues to deal with the past and viewers are wondering if this is the episode in which Shane (Jon Bernthal) will make a return as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Episode 6: “Who Are You Now?”

While the title has been released for this episode of The Walking Dead Season 9, no synopsis has been added. Judging by the title, it looks like it could delve further into who Rick really is now. Many media outlets are also suggesting that the reason a synopsis for this episode has not been given is that this will be the one in which Rick Grimes dies.

Episode 7: “Stradivarius”

“Carol seeks out an old friend living alone in a wilderness teeming with walkers; survivors make the perilous trek to a new home.”

It looks like disaster has struck a community leading up to this episode of The Walking Dead Season 9 and the group is on the move again. For those who are wondering when the Whisperers are arriving, this could be a point for that to occur.

Episode 8: “Evolution”

“A small rescue mission braves a dangerous herd in their hunt for a missing comrade, only to discover a surprising threat that could doom them all.”

If there is another point at which the discovery of Rick missing or dead could occur, the midseason episode is a perfect time. And, judging by this synopsis, it appears the group could be on the hunt for a missing Rick Grimes. The new threat could also be a definitive place to introduce the Whisperers. However, already, hints have occurred in The Walking Dead that could herald the imminent arrival of the Whisperers with the mystery of the missing Saviors, including Justin (Zach McGowan), who was struck down in the last scene of Episode 2.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 3 (titled “Warning Signs”) on Sunday, October 28, at 9/8c. AMC lists the following synopsis for this episode.