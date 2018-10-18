Catholic Exorcist Battles Witches Who Plan To Hex Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

'The decision to do this against a Supreme Court justice is a heinous act,' said Reverend Gary Thomas.

A Catholic exorcist in California has thrown down the gauntlet to a coven of New York witches who are planning to hex Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on October 20.

Father Gary Thomas — the exorcist for the Diocese of San Jose, California — is holding a special mass tonight, October 18, and on October 20 to counter the public hex that a group of witches in Brooklyn, New York, plan to cast on Justice Kavanaugh this weekend.

“The decision to do this against a Supreme Court Justice is a heinous act and says a lot about the character of these people that should not be underestimated or dismissed,” Father Thomas told the National Catholic Register. “These are real evil people.”

Father Gary Thomas has been an exorcist since 2006. His extensive training in Rome, Italy, was chronicled in the 2010 book The Rite: The Making of a Modern Exorcist.

‘Satanic Cults Often Commit Crimes’

Father Thomas and a group of Catholics will hold special masses, during which they will pray and fast to combat the evil hex that the coven of witches plan to place on the new Supreme Court Justice.

Thomas believes that good will prevail over evil, and underscored that trying to curse someone is not a joke — and that the witches won’t get away with it.

Shutterstock

“This is a conjuring of evil — not about free speech,” Father Thomas said. “Conjuring up personified evil does not fall under free speech. Satanic cults often commit crimes. They murder and sexually abuse everyone it [sic] their cult.”

As the Inquisitr has reported, a coven of witches is planning to gather on October 20 to put a group hex on Justice Brett Kavanaugh as part of an occult ritual to target “all rapists.” It should be noted that Justice Kavanaugh has never been accused of rape.

The event — which costs $10 a ticket — is being organized by Catland Books, an occult bookstore in Brooklyn, New York.

In its Eventbrite invite, Catland urged attendees to gather together to curse Kavanaugh — but noted that attendees can hex anyone that they have a grudge against.

Brooklyn Witches To Put Hex On Brett Kavanaugh: Group Curse Is 'An Act Of Resistance'. Bring your rage and and all of the axes you've got to grind. #News https://t.co/PIQYyiEAB7 — INQUISITR (@theinquisitr) October 16, 2018

“Please join us for a public hex on Brett Kavanaugh and upon all rapists and the patriarchy which emboldens, rewards and protects them,” the invite reads. “He will be the focal point, but by no means the only target, so bring your rage and and all of the axes you’ve got to grind.”

The group hex will be followed by a second occult ritual called “The Rites of the Scorned One,” whose purpose is to offer emotional support to people who feel that they’ve been wronged or scorned.