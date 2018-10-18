‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Kyle Discovers Dina’s Explosive Secret

New The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday bring secrets to light in Genoa City as Nick tries to find one on Rey while Dina also reveals a shocking new piece of the Abbott family history to her grandson Kyle.

Sharon (Sharon Case) stands firm with Nick (Joshua Morrow), according to She Knows Soaps. While Nick desperately tries to continue where things left off with Sharon and win her back, Sharon refuses to let that happen. Yes, she misses little Christian and Nick’s little boy also misses Sharon. In that respect, Sharon absolutely wants to be involved in Christian’s life (after all, for a year he lived with her as Sully). However, she’s not even the slightest bit willing to bend on her commitment to being finished with Nick. Sharon no longer wants Nick in her life at all.

While Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is technically still married and made things entirely clear that they’re just friends, Sharon certainly cozies up to him quite quickly. Now they’re discussing beds, and Rey lives above Crimson Lights. It’s no surprise to anybody that Nick wants to know more about Rey — a lot more. Nick even enlists his sister Abby (Melissa Ordway) to get more dirt on her boyfriend Arturo’s (Jason Canela) estranged brother. Abby reluctantly agrees to help her brother, but it could be because she’s also desperate to get more details about Arturo’s life and family. At times, he can be slow to open up to Abby, and she’s not had lots of luck with men lately, so she wants things to work out even though Arturo was once her stepmother, Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) lover.

Get ready for blackmail, revenge, and rage this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/1twmv20f4O — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 14, 2018

Finally, Dina (Marla Adams) has a secret to tell. After an angry Ashley (Eileen Davidson) took Dina to task for being a lousy mother and for ensuring that the Abbott family had plenty of terrible memories, Dina remembers something significant about Ashley. Sure, Dina also thinks that Ashley is stealing something when Ashley leaves with a box of her belongings because she’s moving out after all the week’s intense drama.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) decides to indulge his grandmother, so he and Dina take a quick drive over to Jabot. Ultimately, Dina leads Kyle to a safe behind some paneling in the office that used to be John Abbott’s. Dina even manages to remember that the combination is her birthday. Kyle opens the safe and makes a shocking discovery about his grandfather’s wishes for Jabot, and they certainly don’t favor Jack (Peter Bergman).

