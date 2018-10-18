Kendall Jenner Slams ‘TMZ’ For Sharing ‘Exact Location’

The model took to Twitter Thursday to express her anger

Kendall Jenner is furious with TMZ.

The model took to her Twitter on Thursday to slam the news outlet after it reported on her alleged stalker showing up at her home.

“Is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get???” Jenner tweeted to TMZ and her 26.9 million followers.

“I understand what i’ve signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you’re putting my life in danger,” she responded in a second tweet.

Last month, 37-year-old John Ford was arrested for breaking into Jenner’s gated community in Beverly Hills, TMZ reported. It is home to many celebrities, such as Britney Spears, Charlie Sheen, and Paris Hilton, but law enforcement officials told TMZ that “Ford has his sights set on Kendall.”

Ford was ordered by a judge to stay 1,000 feet from the gated community after pleading guilty to trespassing. He didn’t listen.

According to TMZ, Ford again entered the community last week by scaling the mountainside in the back of the complex, which was not being patrolled by security. He was spotted by Jenner’s security team in her backyard by the pool but was gone when the cops showed up.

and how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is? cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get??? …. https://t.co/Y1oglJsHck — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 18, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ford returned to her home on Tuesday in the same manner as before, this time sitting on the front porch. Security spotted him again, and police arrived in time to arrest the man.

i understand what i’ve signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you’re putting my life in danger. your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/Y1oglJsHck — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 18, 2018

Ford, a Canadian citizen, was detained on a 5150 psychiatric hold and charged with criminal trespass and violating a protective order, TMZ reported. The case will be reviewed by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Threat Management Unit. Jenner’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, will also get a civil protective order.

This is not the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has had an incident with a stalker. In 2016, Jenner testified in court against a man charged with stalking her and trespassing outside her previous home in Hollywood Hills.

During her testimony, Jenner told the court she was “frightened” when then-26-year-old Shavaughn McKenzie followed her car into the driveway, the Daily Mail reported.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” Jenner told the jury. She added that even after his arrest she was “literally traumatized.”

Jenner also mentioned she recognized McKenzie as the same person who had accosted her twice while driving outside her condo in Westwood.

McKenzie was sentenced to 178 days in county jail but was allowed to be released the same day of his sentencing due to credits from good behavior.