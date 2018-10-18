Sofia Richie Flashes Her Toned Legs In Sultry Red Dress

Sofia Richie is showing everyone just why she’s one of the most beautiful models in Hollywood. The 20-year-old girlfriend of reality star Scott Disick posted a sultry new photo to social media this week, and her fans are loving it.

Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account on Thursday to show off her long, toned legs. The model posted a sexy snapshot of herself sitting on a white couch in a short, red, long-sleeved dress.

In the photograph, Richie has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled straight as she sits with her legs underneath her, and a gray knitted blanket at her side. Sofia rocks a smokey eye and a red lip as she rests her head in one of her hands for the photo.

However, fans couldn’t help but notice the model’s long, toned, and tanned legs in the picture. Sofia’s legs are on full display in the sexy photo as a coffee table full of books is seen in the foreground. The light blue walls in the background make her red dress and white couch pop, and her loyal social media followers couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful she looks in the photo.

As many fans know, Sofia Richie is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie. However, the model has been making headlines as of late for her romance with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick.

The couple have been dating for over a year, and although Scott shares three children with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia is all about spending time with him and his children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Richie doesn’t mind the amount of time Disick has to spend with Kardashian in order to successfully co-parent their brood. In fact, she has no issue with Kourtney and Scott’s friendship and relationship.

“Sofia is very confident in her relationship with Scott and realizes his kids come first. She trusts him completely and has no issue with Scott traveling with Kourtney, as long as it’s always for their children,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The source goes on to add that Sofia Richie loves the fact that Scott Disick is a dedicated father, and it is one of the reasons she wanted to be with him in the first place.

“One of the things that actually attracted Sofia to Scott was what a great father he is to his kids. Sofia understands that Kourtney will always be in Scott’s life, and as long as he is always open and honest with her about where he and Kourtney stand, she has no problem with the time they spend. Plus, Sofia has a lot going on in her own life as well, and appreciates that Scott respects her independence,” the source added.