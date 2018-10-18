‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Phyllis Slaps Billy Hard!

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, October 18 brings tearful recriminations as Phyllis shows off her impressive slapping skills by knocking Billy upside the head after hearing his revelation about using Summer for revenge. Plus, Cane disappoints his wife, and Billy eventually admits he went way too far this time.

Devastated by Billy’s admission, Summer (Hunter King) left in tears. An angry Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) smacked Billy (Jason Thompson) after he smirked about how good it felt to screw over her and Nick (Joshua Morrow) by sleeping with their daughter Summer. Billy went on to tell Phyllis that he did it so that Phyllis will forever be haunted by the picture of him and Summer together — the same way he’s haunted by that image of her and Nick.

Later, when Billy (Jason Thompson) met up with Cane (Daniel Goddard), Billy admitted that he went way too far and ultimately there’s no returning from what he did at the end of his and Phyllis’s relationship.

Speaking of relationships, Cane didn’t do himself much of a favor either when he chose work over visiting Lily (Christel Khalil) at Walworth. She waited, and he never showed, which lead to her pouring her heart out to Nate (Brooks Darnell). Later, Nate took Cane to task for shirking his visit to Lily even though Cane’s previous visit was incredibly difficult. Nate pointed out that over time, the visits will only get tougher and Cane better make up his mind to support Lily while she’s serving her sentence. He advised Cane to be better. Cane also told Billy he’d messed up big time too, and the sad duo of Billy and Cane bonded over their mistakes at the Club bar.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor), Lola (Sasha Calle), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) had a game night double date at the Abbott mansion. Everything went well until Summer crashed the party, and Kyle chose Summer over his date, which didn’t make Lola happy at all. After the three women left, they discussed Summer and Kyle. Lola felt Kyle left the door open for Summer. However, Mariah thought that it was more a case of Summer not wanting Kyle but also not wanting anybody else to have Kyle. Ultimately, Kyle blew it with Lola, and if he wants to try to continue their relationship, he’ll have his work cut out for him.

However, Kyle did manage to help his ex. Kyle told Summer she’s got this and coaxed a smile out of her despite Billy’s devastating admission that he’d used Summer.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James), Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), and Shauna (Camryn Hamm) discuss Hilary as well as Lily. Devon advised Charlie not to be moping because Lily wouldn’t want that.