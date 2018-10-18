Shannon Beador’s Divorce From Husband David Beador Is Reportedly ‘Taking Toll’ On Her Kids

Shannon Beador's kids may be the true victims here.

Shannon Beador’s messy divorce from husband David Beador is reportedly starting to “take its toll” on their three daughters, 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

On October 18, a report from Radar Online revealed the girls actually feel they are the “real victims” of their parent’s split.

“Shannon and David’s divorce is really starting to have an effect on the girls,” a source said. “They want them to reach an agreement and are tired of being stuck in the middle of their parent’s b******t.”

“They are constantly being forced to pick sides,” the source said. “They love their mother and they love their father. They just want this crap to end. It has gone on long enough.”

Shannon and David Beador officially announced the end of their marriage in October of last year but it wasn’t until December when the Real Housewives of Orange County star filed for divorce.

Following nearly a year of legal proceedings, Shannon and David’s court battle is far from over. In fact, just this week the former couple was in court in hopes of agreeing on the amount of support David should be paying Shannon but was unable to do so.

According to Radar Online, David was ordered to continue paying Shannon an amount they agreed upon during another hearing months ago. At that time, a judge said David should give $10,500 in spousal support each month to his estranged amount and an additional $12,000 per month for child support.

“Shannon agrees with the girls that this has dragged out long enough,” the insider added. “She thinks that if he would stop being a cheapskate and would just hire a lawyer that this could be over with already.”

Since Shannon Beador and David Beador chose to end their relationship last year, David has been involved in a romance with another woman and Shanon has allegedly moved on as well. However, despite the fact that she’s been continuously sharing images of herself and Scot Matteson, she has yet to officially confirm the relationship with her fans and followers.

Most recently, Shannon brought Scot with her to New York City weeks ago where she appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.