Stand-Alone ‘Superman’ TV Show Reportedly In The Works For The CW

The 'Man of Steel' may now get his own TV show which will fit right right into the DC universe on The CW.

The CW has pretty much become the TV station for superheroes and it is easy to understand why that is when you look at their line-up. There are four series on The CW which have already created a great universe for heroes and villains to live in, but there is always room for one more. Reports are now coming out that state the “Elseworlds” crossover event in the Arrowverse is actually leading up to Superman getting his own TV series.

There are possible spoilers ahead for “Elseworlds,” so, you may want to think twice about continuing on.

Currently, The CW has the very popular series of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. All of these series have crossed over at different times and this year has one gigantic event going on with “Elseworlds” that is intertwining numerous storylines and bringing forth a bunch of “what if?” questions.

A report from Fandom Wire states that this storyline is actually leading up to Superman getting his own TV series and it will air on The CW.

If this all works out and the Superman series becomes a reality, it is expected that Tyler Hoechlin would return to the role. He made his debut as Superman back in 2016 when he appeared on Supergirl of which he showed up on four episodes of that series and there are more on the way.

Reports have been swirling that Warner Bros. isn’t overly happy with the portrayal or success of Superman on the big screen and in movies. Different versions of the iconic hero have come about with Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill, but fans often clamor to have Superman more like he was when Christopher Reeve wore the cape.

When Hoechlin donned the cape and suit, fans were thrilled with how he brought the comic book character to life and wanted more of it. Superman did show up here and there in multiple episodes of Supergirl, and some thought he may have been gone for good, but he’s not.

Hoechlin is scheduled to appear in one episode of Supergirl in December as well as one episode of The Flash. This will lead to Superman standing side by side with Supergirl, Arrow, and Flash while Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) is introduced to the DC Universe on The CW, too.

If all goes well with the mega-crossover event of the Arrowverse, it will essentially open the door for the Superman TV series that so many want to happen. The CW knows that it would do well, but they aren’t saying anything for certain just yet as they want to continue gauging how fans react to the current series.