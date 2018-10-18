Is Teresa Giudice Moving To Italy With Her Kids? ‘RHONJ’ May Not Be Open To Joining Husband Joe In Europe

Joe Gidice may be moving to Italy alone.

Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe, was ordered to be deported earlier this month. His deportation will take place after he serves the balance of his sentence. Now the question on everyone’s mind is — Will the Real Housewives of New Jersey star leave her home in the United States in order to relocate to Italy with her man?

According to a Hollywood Life report on October 18, the mother of four is upset about Joe’s deportation and doesn’t want her family torn apart. That said, she isn’t ready to up and leave the life that she’s created for herself and her four daughters.

“Teresa is furious over the family being torn apart and blames Joe for all of this turmoil,” an insider said. “She is weighing all of her options right now, and divorce is on the table. Teresa is so used to being a single mom now, so if she got a divorce, not much would change. She likely won’t go to Italy, and will have family members bring the girls to visit Joe.”

In 2014 — after being charged with crimes of bank and wire fraud — both Teresa and Joe were sentenced to time behind bars. As fans may recall, Teresa was first to serve her sentence and did so in 2015. Then, in March of the following year, Joe began serving a 41-month prison term.

Although it was first assumed that Joe would return to his New Jersey home upon the completion of his prison sentence in March of 2019, it has since been revealed that a judge has decided to deport the reality star back to Italy once his sentence has been served.

According to a second Hollywood Life source, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is doing her best to stay positive in hopes that an appeal will ultimately lead Joe’s judge to change his mind about sending him back to Italy.

“She’s still hoping it doesn’t come to that point,” the second source explained. “But her career and whole life is here in the U.S., as are friends and close family. To uproot all that and move to the other side of the world isn’t an easy or quick judgement [sic] call to make.”

Teresa and Joe Giudice have been married for 17 years and share four children — including 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabrielle, 13-year-old Milania, and nine-year-old Audrianna.

Joe Giudice has until November 9 to appeal the judge’s ruling on his deportation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will return to Bravo TV on Wednesday, November 7 at 9 p.m. for season nine.