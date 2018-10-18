Apple Has Announced The Official Date For Its iPad And Mac Event

The event will take place in Brooklyn, New York.

After Apple unveiled its new iPhones, Apple Watch, and software updates in September, many were left wanting more and rumors of a second event began to circulate. Most years, technology enthusiasts can expect at least one special event from Apple, which is usually the company’s iPhone announcements held in September. However, some years, the company will also host an October event to announce updates to its other products including the iPad, Mac, and smaller Apple accessories.

Today, Apple has sent out invitations to announce its October event will be held on October 30 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City, according to reports from Engadget.

The company did not provide an outline of which products will be announced at the upcoming event but the invitations did feature several variations of the Apple logo with a cryptic message promising “there’s more in the making.”

But despite the company’s attempts to keep its new goodies under wraps, there have already been a number of leaks.

The 2018 iPad Pros are expected to mimic the iPhone XS and XS Max’s design with an edge-to-edge display and will no longer feature a home button, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Speculations from TF International Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the iPad Pro will come in an updated 12.9-inch model and a brand new 11-inch one. Rumors suggest Apple may opt to remove the iPad’s lightning port to replace it with USB-C port while completely eliminating the headphone jack.

Apple Insider reports Kuo also predicts refreshes to the iMac, which may feature a “significant display-performance upgrade,” processor bumps for the MacBook and MacBook Pro as well as the release of new AirPods with wireless charging case and Apple’s long-awaited AirPower charging mat.

The charging mat was announced last year but has since been delayed. A report from Sonny Dickson claims “the problem is actually threefold, with heat management, inter-device communication and speeds, and mechanical and interference issues all presenting obstacles to AirPower’s development,” according to Macworld.

Some analysts expect a refreshed low-cost 12-inch MacBook that could potentially replace the MacBook Air as Apple’s more budget-friendly lightweight laptop. While others believe Apple will keep its MacBook Air in the lineup by updating it with a new Retina display, says Cult of Mac.

Apple’s 2018 October event will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and like most of Apple’s events, it will be available for live streaming on Apple.com.