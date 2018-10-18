Trump’s Denial Of Saudi Involvement In Jamal Khashoggi’s Disappearance Triggers A Flood Of Op-Eds

Numerous opinions are coming forth regarding Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, and not many look good for the president.

There has been a lot of confusion and mystery regarding the disappearance and reported murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi in which he was allegedly tortured while being dismembered alive. Many people around the world have wondered just what to believe when it comes to the news coming out of Saudi Arabia, and now, numerous op-eds are coming out and planting even more seeds for them to think about.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman for around 15 minutes on Tuesday to discuss the horrible situation, and it appears as if an interrogation gone wrong is to blame. In the words of President Donald Trump, the murder of Khashoggi was due to a group of “rogue killers.”

That very same day after that meeting, Saudi Arabia promised $140 million to the Trump administration in an effort to help stabilize areas in Syria which were liberated from the Islamic State, according to the Syndey Morning Herald. One anonymous American official said that “the timing of this [financial deposit] is no coincidence.”

Situations such as that have led to a number of op-eds landing online which have started questioning just what was admitted to or reveal. Greg Sargent of The Washington Post isn’t necessarily saying that Trump is covering up the alleged murder of Khashoggi, but if he is, that information will come out in time.

If Trump helps cover up Khashoggi's murder, the truth about that will likely come out as well. Experts and Congressional aides tell me a Dem House would investigate White House's handling of Khashoggi saga, and any whitewashing of Saudi role. New piece: https://t.co/GknSLvgpUQ — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 18, 2018

Sargent is reporting that there is a bit of semi-closure given to the disappearance of Khashoggi, but nowhere near the whole story. It is stated that the Trump administration and the Saudi royal family are searching for a “mutually agreeable explanation” for Khashoggi’s murder.

There are many who feel as if Trump should be searching for a complete and full account of just what happened to the Washington Post journalist.

ABC News reported that Trump’s reveal of “rogue killers” being responsible for Khashoggi’s disappearance and death is where things went terribly wrong for him. Trevor Noah of The Daily Show was not convinced by Trump just accepting that the king of Saudi Arabia denied any knowledge of what happened.

“How does Trump always find a way to introduce random suspects into the most obvious crimes? No matter how good a lie sounds, I don’t think people can accept it when they know it’s a lie. “I’m not a detective, but come on… it seems pretty obvious what happened here.”

Trump co-signs Saudi Arabia’s Jamal Khashoggi cover-up. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/CClYBSccYq — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 17, 2018

The New Yorker states so many political figures want to know more about Jamal Khashoggi and hate that his disappearance is just being swept under the rug. Florida Senator Marco Rubio wants to know where Khashoggi’s body is and is wondering why his family hasn’t been notified.

“Just because a country we’re working with did it doesn’t mean the United States can just shrug its shoulders and say ‘nothing happened here.'”

Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance and alleged murder is not just a huge storyline, but it’s a case that deserves being solved and not just ignored. There has been really nothing that has explained exactly what happened, where the journalist may be, or all that happened to him. No concrete evidence points to Donald Trump being part of a cover-up with the Saudis, but the op-eds are opening the minds of many people and planting thoughts in there.