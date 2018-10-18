Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless As She Shows Off Her Assets In Latest Instagram Snap

Khloe Kardashian’s fans have gone wild after the reality TV star posted a picture on Instagram where she’s seen wearing nothing but a pair of her Good American jeans.

In order to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her brand, Khloe delighted her followers by sharing a photo of herself with her back turned to the camera, showing off her derriere while covering her topless torso with her long blonde locks. The 34-year-old has one knee on the bed as she stands barefoot in a cozy bedroom, and she added a mysterious pink filter to the snap.

“I can’t believe @goodamerican is turning 2 today!! To celebrate, our design team have been working hard to come up with a $99 variation to the GOOD LEGS fit you know and love. We want GA to be accessible for as many women as possible while still maintaining the premium quality and product integrity that make our jeans unlike any other. Just dropped on goodamerican.com! Happy Birthday to us! #GoodSquad #goodamerican,” she captioned the sexy photo.

While most fans complimented her, with one even calling her a “role model,” many complained about the price of the jeans. One user said, “Khloe do you know what accessible means to the regular people???,” and another joked “$99?? Where is that a bargain!? Did you mean $9,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Others, however, pointed out that Good American is a designer brand, which means their products would always cost more than average. “Most better quality jeans are at least $30-50 bucks a pop $99 bucks for designer jeans makes sense. Everyone saying they are still too expensive need to realize they are paying for not only the jeans but also the name and likeliness attached to it, the price point makes sense to me,” one Instagram user wrote.

Khloe has been super busy with her brand and taking care of her 6-month-old baby girl True, which is one of the reasons why she has postponed going to Cleveland, where her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and decided to stay in L.A., where she’s surrounded by her family. Despite that, and as reported earlier by the Inquisitr, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is planning on attending Tristan’s basketball games outside of Cleveland so she can “keep tabs” on him.

A source close to the family said Khloe wanted to keep an eye on him when he goes for his cross-country matches, especially in big cities like New York, so she makes sure “he isn’t out late night with any girls.” The couple has been through turbulent times in their relationship ever since footage emerged of Tristan making out with a woman just two days before his daughter’s birth in April.