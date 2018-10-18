‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Rex Brady Shocker That No One Saw Coming?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) will soon be back in Salem, and he will be bringing some secrets with him.

According to an October 17 report by Soap Dirt, Rex Brady will deliver some surprises when he come back home for the first time since leaving Salem many years ago. Rex is set to return home on Friday, and fans will reportedly learn about some interesting things he’s been doing since he’s been gone.

The report reveals that Rex will reunite with his parents, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), and likely be an important part of a couple of the storylines this fall.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Rex’s former girlfriend, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) has recently been lurking around Salem with a baby girl. The character was revealed to be the mother of the little one, even though her own mother, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), has been claiming to be the baby’s mother.

Although the father of the little girl has not been revealed yet, many Days of our Lives viewers believe that Rex may be named the little girl’s biological father in an upcoming episode. Mimi will reportedly confess the news to her friend, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) and it will cause some serious drama between the pair as well as Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), who is currently involved with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), the man who was told he was the baby’s father.

However, that won’t be extent of Rex’s involvement in Salem. Spoilers claim that Rex and Mimi won’t be together, which will be unfortunate for fans who wanted to see the couple ride off into the sunset together. Instead, Rex will allegedly have a new lady love, Maggie’s daughter, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey).

Covered in my covers! Thank you to @SoapDigest for a wonderful visit and a great walk down memory lane. pic.twitter.com/0aAIRuHPje — Kyle Lowder (@KyleLowder22) September 7, 2018

The character will return to town for the first time in many years, and it seems she may have been keeping some major information from her mother, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers). Spoilers and rumors suggest that Rex and Sarah may not only be dating, but that they could be engaged when they return to Salem.

Days of our Lives haven’t seen a Brady and a Horton together since Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton’s relationship, which produced an ultimate legacy character in Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and before that Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams (Kristian Alfonso), who created three children together, Shawn (Brandon Beemer), Zack, who tragically died as a child, and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Perhaps if Rex and Sarah do stay together they can become the next Salem super couple.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.