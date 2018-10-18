Ariana Grande ‘Kicked’ Pete Davidson Out Of Apartment After Split, Changed Locks Per ‘Radar’

Ariana Grande is allegedly not messing around since her split with Saturday Night Live cast member and ex-fiance Pete Davidson.

Radar Online alleges that the pop star, who rented a luxurious Manhattan apartment for the couple to share upon their engagement, has reportedly changed the locks on the doors so Davidson cannot return to the home they once shared.

The singer allegedly went to extreme lengths to ensure she’d have no contact with her ex-fiance after their whirlwind engagement abruptly ended.

“Ariana has no plans to continue being friends with Pete,” a source close to the Sweetener singer alleged to Radar Online.

The source also added that the couple’s split was “amicable,” but it was Grande who put the breaks on the relationship.

“If he had his way, he would still be with her,” said the source of Davidson’s love for Grande.

Radar alleges that Grande kicked the SNL star out of their apartment and does not want any further contact for the time being with Davidson, henceforth the alleged changing of the locks on the swanky $16M apartment the two shared.

“Ariana is going through a very rough time right now and she has the absolute support of her family and friends,” reportedly revealed a friend of the singer to Radar.

“She has a lot of work to do on herself and she is in the process of healing and recovering from the breakup,” the insider said.

Grande, who purchased the 4,000 square ft apartment to live in with Davidson in June shortly after their whirlwind courtship and engagement.

Davidson joked about the couple’s financial inequality during an appearance on Saturday Night Live‘s segment Weekend Update in September.

“She pays 60 grand for rent and all I have to do is stock the fridge!” he quipped to Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.

The couple’s breakup comes on the heels of Grande dealing with the overdose of onetime love Mac Miller, who died on September 7.

Grande most recently announced that she was taking a break from social media.

In an Instagram caption, she wrote, “Today was very special. Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil’ bit. It’s hard not to bump into news n stuff that I’m not trying to see right now.”

Grande will appear on the NBC special A Very Wicked Halloween which will air Monday, October 29 and will star original cast members of the Broadway show Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.