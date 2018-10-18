Kyle Richards Dishes On New Season Of ‘RHOBH’: ‘It’s Been A Really Outrageous Season’

Fasten your seat belts, ladies — it’s about to go down.

Kyle Richards recently dished to Us Magazine about the upcoming season of her hit reality show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it certainly sounds like viewers are in for quite the ride. Richards talked about ninth season of the show at the Halloween premiere last night, and she said that right out of the gate — the drama begins.

“It’s been a really outrageous season, from, like, literally the get-go. Usually it’s like catching up, it picks up — this was like, ‘Bam,’ out of the gate.”

“I don’t even know, we’ve never had a season like this before,” Richards shared. “It’s been a very wild and crazy ride so far. You never know what’s going to happen next around here.”

In addition to the drama that will play out on the upcoming season of the hit show, Richards also talked about friendships between members of the cast. In particular, the 49-year-old told reporters that she has become especially close with newcomer Teddi Jo Mellencamp. Not only did Kyle say that she is incredibly happy to have Teddi be a part of the show, she also shared that she “adores” the life coach because they have a lot in common.

But while her friendship with Teddi is going incredibly strong, there is one cast member who nobody is getting along with at the moment — Lisa Vanderpump. A source recently shared that Vanderpump is not currently talking to any of the other RHOBH cast members at the moment, aside from newbie Denise Richards.

Not only that, but many of the women have reached out to Vanderpump to try and chat with her — and to see what is going on — but their calls have gone unanswered. It was earlier reported that some of the ladies had caught Vanderpump in a lie, and now she doesn’t want to talk to any of them, according to a source.

“The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

Aside from the drama going on with the women of Beverly Hills, Richards recently had a blast at the premiere of the new Halloween film — where she reunited with Jamie Lee Curtis after having starred in the 1978 version of the film together. As the Inquisitr reported, the two ladies posed for a photo together. Richards confessed that she wanted to be in the new film, but unfortunately it wasn’t in the cards.

“I really wanted to be [in the new Halloween] so badly,” Richards said of the notion of making a cameo in the movie revival. “And I’ve never done this in my life… I literally reached out and said, ‘Can I be in it in any capacity? I’ll be an extra. I’ll do anything.’ But they didn’t think that it was going to fit in with the story or something.”

Halloween hits theaters this weekend.