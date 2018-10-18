Viral Video Shows Portland Protester Tell 9/11 Widow Her Husband Should ‘Rot In The Grave’

A Portland, Oregon, demonstration turned ugly this week when a man was caught on video verbally assaulting a woman whose husband died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The footage was shot by Brandon Farley as part of a longer video documenting a protest in Portland by the pro-Trump group Patriot Prayer. In Farley’s footage, the protester can be seen harassing a woman wearing an NYPD hat and a USA shirt, according to the video posted on the New York Post.

Right wing protesters and left wing protesters — some allegedly belonging to the far-left group Antifa — clashed over the weekend in Portland, Oregon. During the event, one individual began verbally harassing a woman in the crowd. While standing behind the woman at an intersection, he asks her why she is blocking his path.

“Why you trying to block me? I’m f***ing trying to walk here,” he asks.

When the woman tells the protester to try something, the man replies that he isn’t going to punch her.

“I’m not going to punch you. I’m not like your husband. I’m not going to punch you,” he says in the video.

The woman turns then around and tells the man that she isn’t married — because her husband was a police officer who was killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Good for him. Good,” the protester replies.

If the protester had left things there, the incident may not have reached the levels that it did. Instead, the man continues shouting at the woman.

“NYPD were a bunch of f***ing sodomized, sodomizing immigrants with their bully sticks,” he said.

The woman doesn’t reply, but the man continues.

“So yeah, you’re f***ing husband should probably f***ing rot in the grave,” he said.

The interaction was just one of a series of confrontations between protesters in the city. Portland has seen many such incidents over the course of the past few months.

On Monday, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed an ordinance that would restrict demonstrations. The new policy would give Wheeler license to limit where and when groups can meet to demonstrate. The ACLU of Oregon criticized the proposal, pointing out that the city already has laws against street fighting and violence.

The new ordinance “raises many constitutional questions,” ACLU of Oregon’s legal director Mat dos Santos said.

Others support the idea.

“The current situation is untenable and strong action must be taken. With the street brawls and violent scrums we have seen occurring in downtown Portland over the past 2 years, action is needed as it is just a matter of time before lives are lost,” said city commissioner Dan Saltzman.

Brandon Farley, who shot the original video, has been documenting incidents involving Antifa in the Portland, Oregon, area since 2016. The video spreading online is a clip taken from his video.