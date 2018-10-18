Jada Pinkett Smith & Leah Remini Face Off Over Nasty Scientology Feud, Per ‘Radar’

Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini faced off over their feud over Scientology one year after their war of words began, reported Radar Online.

During a taping of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the two former friends came together and attempted to settle their differences which were ignited by claims Remini made over Pinkett Smith’s beliefs.

“What was really emotional about it was realizing that there was two broken little girls in us that were abandoned by their fathers and turned into fighters who clashed,” Pinkett Smith said of the twosome ending their feud, per Radar.

The Daily Beast reported that Remini remarked that Pinkett Smith was a Scientologist and was always hanging around the church.

Pinkett Smith fired back at the former Scientologist’s accusations, explaining, “I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech, but I am not a Scientologist. I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

When the two women finally sat down to work through their differences, they realized they had more in common than they realized.

“You have to treat people with kindness because you don’t know what they’re going through,” said Pinkett Smith during the episode.

“When she told me her story, I had so much more compassion and it reiterated the necessity to just be gentle and kind because we’re all fu***ng devastated,” the Red Table Talk host stated.

Pinkett Smith also explained that it was Remini, not she, who chose to end their fight.

The actress called the gesture “beautiful” on Remini’s part, calling her “a bigger person” and that it was wonderful for the two longtime friends to reconnect once again without a cloud of distrust hanging over their heads.

Remini maintained her claim that Pinkett Smith was a Scientologist after noting that she distinctly recalled seeing the actress at the Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood, California.

She also remarked that Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith funded the now-shuttered New Villiage Leadership Academy in Calabasas, California, where practices of Scientology creator L. Ron Hubbard were allegedly employed.

ABC News also discovered through an investigative report that the school did employ a “repackaged” form of Scientology for its students despite Pinkett Smith’s denials.

Rumor has it that Suri Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, attended the school before it closed in 2013.

Leah Remini is an outspoken critic of Scientology. She practiced the religion for 35 years and left the church in 2013. She hosts A&E’s Scientology and the Aftermath.

Red Table Talk premieres October 22 on Facebook Watch.